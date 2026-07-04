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Head Watersports Recalls Apeks Second Stage Scuba Regulators Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Drowning Hazard

  • Recalled Second Stage Regulator
  • Location of Serial Number Etched on Recalled Regulator
Name of Product:
Apeks Second Stage Scuba Regulators
Hazard:

The recalled second stage regulators can restrict air flow to the user at depths exceeding 45 meters (approximately 147 feet), posing risk of serious injury or death from a drowning hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 06, 2026
Units:

About 1,105

Consumer Contact

HEAD Watersports toll free at 800-874-3236 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email RecallXL4@aqualung.com or online at https://us.apeksdiving.com/pages/recall-information-and-technical-notice, https://us.aqualung.com/pages/recall-information, https://www.head.com/en_US/recalls or https://www.head.com/en and click on “Voluntary Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Apeks model XL4, XL4+ and XL4 Ocea second stage scuba regulators sold from April 2025 through June 2026.  They were sold in various colors or color combinations of black, white, gray, mint or yellow, with serial numbers between 250402212 and 260402893.  The serial number is laser-etched on the side of the regulator and also appears on the shipping carton.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled second stage scuba regulators immediately and bring the product to any HEAD Watersports Authorized Retailer who will replace the valve spindle assembly at no cost to the consumer.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Authorized Apeks, Aqualung, and HEAD Watersports retailers and online at apeksdiving.com, aqualung.com and head.com from April 2025 through June 2026 for between $260 to $1,140.
Importer(s):

HEAD USA, Inc. dba Head Watersports of Delray Beach, Florida

Manufactured In:
England
Recall number:
26-677
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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