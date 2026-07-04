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Hampton Bay Halwin 52-Inch Ceiling Fans Recalled Due to Impact and Injury Hazards; Manufactured by Youngo Limited

  • Recalled Hampton Bay Halwin 52-inch Indoor/Outdoor Matte Black Ceiling Fan with adjustable white LED light and remote
  • Recalled Hampton Bay Halwin 52-inch Indoor/Outdoor Brushed Nickel Ceiling Fan with adjustable white LED light and remote
Name of Product:
Hampton Bay Halwin 52-inch Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fans
Hazard:

The fan blades can separate from the fan motor flywheel, posing impact and injury hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 13, 2026
Units:

About 9,460

Consumer Contact

Youngo toll-free at 877-902-5588 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at halwin-recall@tal-usa.com or online at www.tal-usa.com/halwin-recall or www.tal-usa.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Hampton Bay Halwin 52-inch Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling fans with model numbers AK396H-MBK and AK396H-BN. The recalled fans have an adjustable white LED light, come in a matte black or brushed nickel finish, and include a remote. UPCs “840059614922” or “840059615370” are located on the product packaging, the rating label located on the inside of fan mounting plate (same label as the serial number), and the warranty registration card packed with the Use and Care Guide.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled ceiling fans immediately and contact Youngo for either a full refund by ACH payment or store credit in the form of a Home Depot gift card. To receive either option, consumers should contact Youngo with proof of purchase or a photograph of the serial number (located inside the mounting plate of the ceiling fan) and a photo showing proof of disposal of the product. Alternatively, consumers may return the product to a Home Depot retail store for full store credit in the form of a Home Depot gift card or refund back to the card used for purchase. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Youngo has received 11 reports of incidents involving the fan blades breaking or separating from the fan motor flywheel. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:
The Home Depot stores nationwide and online from January 2023 through October 2025 for about $180.
Manufacturer(s):
Youngo Limited, of Huizhou, China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-702

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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