Greenworks Tools Recalls 24V and 48V Kobalt Yard Power Tools with USB-C Batteries Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire Hazard

Charging the lithium-ion batteries through the USB-C port while the batteries are inserted in the yard power tools can cause the batteries to short-circuit, posing a risk of serious injury from fire hazard.
About 554,780
Greenworks Tools toll-free at 888-266-7096 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at recalls@greenworkstools.com or online at www.greenworkstools.com/pages/product-recall-information or www.greenworkstools.com/ and click on “Recalls & Important Safety Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kobalt yard power tools, including trimmers, blowers, mowers, chainsaws and pruning saws that use 24V Kobalt-branded batteries with a USB-C charging port. The batteries with a USB-C charging port come in 3.0Ah, 4.0Ah, 5.0Ah, 6.0Ah, and 8.0Ah. The 6.0Ah and 3.0Ah batteries were also sold separately from the tool. Only products with the USB-C batteries are included in the recall.
|Product Description
|Model Number
|Kobalt 24V 12” String Trimmer and 270CFM/100 MPH Blower Combo Kit with (1) 3.0Ah Battery
Kit: KOC 1024-06
Blower: KHB 2524-06
Trimmer: KST 1224-06
Battery: KB 324-06
|Kobalt 48V (2x24V) 17” Deck Push Mower Kit with (2) 4.0Ah Batteries
Tool: KM 4224A-06
Battery: KB 424-06
|Kobalt 48V (2x24V) 21” Deck Push Mower Kit with (2) 5.0Ah Batteries
Tool: KM 5224A-06
Battery: KB 524-06
|Kobalt 48V (2x24V) 21” Deck Self-Propelled Mower Kit with (2) 6.0Ah Batteries
Tool: KMS 6224A-06
Battery: KB 624-06
|Kobalt 48V (2x24V) 21” Deck Dual Blade Self-Propelled Mower Kit with (2) 8.0Ah Batteries
Tool: KMSD 8224A-06
Battery: KXB 824-06
|Kobalt 48V (2x24V) Kobalt 14” Chainsaw Kit with (2) 4.0Ah Batteries
Tool: KCS 4224-06
Battery: KB 424-06
|Kobalt 24V 6” Pruning Saw Kit with (1) 3.0Ah Battery
Tool: KMCS 2024-06
Battery: KB 324-06
|Kobalt 24V 270 CFM/100 MPH Blower Kit with (1) 3.0Ah Battery
Tool: KHB 324-06
Battery: KB 324-06
|Kobalt 48V (2x24V) 600 CFM/150 MPH Blower Kit with (2) 4.0Ah Batteries
Tool: KHB 4248-06
Battery: KB 424-06
|Kobalt 48V (2x24V) Bristle Brush Kit with (2) 3.0Ah Batteries
Tool: KABK 3265-06
Battery: KB 324-06
|Kobalt 24V 12” 2-in-1 String Trimmer Kit with (1) 3.0Ah Battery
Tool: KST 2024-06
Battery: KB 324-06
|Kobalt 48V (2x24V) 15” Attachment Capable String Trimmer Kit with (2) 3.0Ah Batteries
Tool: KMS 3248-06
Battery: KB 324-06
|Kobalt 24V Power Cleaner Kit with (1) 3.0Ah Battery
Tool: KPC 3024-06
Battery: KB 324-06
|Kobalt 24V 6.0Ah Battery 2-Pack
Kit: KB 624D-06
Battery: KB 624-06
|Kobalt 24V 3.0Ah Battery 2-Pack
Kit: KB 324D-06
Battery: KB 324-06
|Kobalt 24V 3.0Ah Battery
|KB 324-06
|Kobalt 48V (2x24) 15” Trimmer and 600 CFM Blower Combo Kit with (2) 4.0Ah Batteries
Kit: KOC 4248-06
Blower: KHB 6048-06
Trimmer: KMS 1524-06
Battery: KB 424-06
|Kobalt 48V (2x24V) 14” Chainsaw (Tool Only)
|KCS 1448-06
|Kobalt 48V (2x24V) 600 CFM/150 MPH Blower (Tool Only)
|KHB 6048-06
|Kobalt 48V (2x24V) 15” Attachment Capable String Trimmer (Tool Only)
|KMS 1524-06
Consumers should stop charging the batteries with the USB-C port while the batteries are inserted in the yard power tools immediately and contact Greenworks Tools to receive a free replacement battery. Consumers will be asked to complete the registration form at https://www.greenworkstools.com/pages/kobalt-product-recall to receive replacement batteries without the USB-C port, a charger adapter, a warning label to affix on the yard power tool, an updated product manual and a pre-paid shipping label along with instructions for returning the recalled batteries.
The firm has received 34 reports of the batteries producing smoke, sparking or catching fire while the batteries are inserted in the tool and charging with the USB-C port. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
Greenworks North America, LLC, dba Greenworks Tools, of Mooresville, North Carolina
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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