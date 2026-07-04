Conair Recalls Cuisinart Propel+ Four Burner 3-In-1 Gas Grills Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Laceration Hazard

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled Cuisinart Propel+ Four Burner 3-in-1 Gas Grill immediately and visit Conair’s website to check if their grill is included in the recall. If affected, follow the instructions to safely remove the tempered glass window on the pizza oven and upload two photographs to the firm’s website; one of the removed glass, and one of the grill’s serial number. Upon verification, consumers will receive a $500 refund by check or be reimbursed for the original purchase amount with proof of receipt. After receiving their refund, consumers should write the word “Recall” with a black sharpie marker on the tempered glass and dispose of it.