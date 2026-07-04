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Conair Recalls Cuisinart Propel+ Four Burner 3-In-1 Gas Grills Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled Cuisinart Propel+ Four Burner 3-in-1 Gas Grill
  • A close up of the pizza oven featured in the recalled grill, with the glass window open
  • Label with model number and serial number, which is located on the inside of the right-hand metal door
Name of Product:
Cuisinart Propel+ Four Burner 3-in-1 Gas Grill with pizza oven
Hazard:

The tempered glass window in the pizza oven can shatter during use, posing a risk of serious injury from laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 09, 2026
Units:

About 12,660 (In addition, about 83 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Conair toll-free at 833-408-0463 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/3in1grill or www.cuisinart.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

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Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall includes the stainless-steel Cuisinart Propel+ Four Burner 3-in-1 Gas Grill, featuring a griddle, a stove top burner and a pizza oven with tempered glass located on top of the lid of the grill. The model number CGG-6331 can be found on the label on the inside of the right-hand metal door, along with the serial number.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled Cuisinart Propel+ Four Burner 3-in-1 Gas Grill immediately and visit Conair’s website to check if their grill is included in the recall. If affected, follow the instructions to safely remove the tempered glass window on the pizza oven and upload two photographs to the firm’s website; one of the removed glass, and one of the grill’s serial number. Upon verification, consumers will receive a $500 refund by check or be reimbursed for the original purchase amount with proof of receipt. After receiving their refund, consumers should write the word “Recall” with a black sharpie marker on the tempered glass and dispose of it.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 37 reports of shattered glass during use; one fire was reported. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Lowes, Walmart and on-line at cuisinart.com from December 2024 through May 2026 for between $500 and $750.
Importer(s):

Conair LLC, of Stamford, Connecticut, dba Cuisinart

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-605
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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