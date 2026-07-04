Goody King Magnetic Building Cubes and Blocks Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnetic Ingestion Hazard; Imported by Yi Suen Commerce

The recalled magnetic building cubes contain magnets that can become loose if the cubes break or open, posing a magnet ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.
About 213,500
Yi Suen Commerce by email at safety@goodyking.com or online at recall.goodyking.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Goody King-branded Magnetic Building Cubes, which are magnetic cubes sold in sets of 45, 56, 100, 120, 150 and 300. The cubes contain small, powerful magnets that allow the cubes to stick together and create 3D designs. The sets are available in a variety of themed building/landscape designs and colors. The following model numbers are included in the recall:
|Style Name
|Model Number(s)
|Cute Zob
|ZB150
|Dark Castle
|DK100, GC150
|Dinosaur
|DIN100
|Farm
|FM100
|Firefighter
|FF100
|Forest
|FR200, PX200, FR300
|Galaxy
|GL100
|Game
|MR200
|Grassland Forest
|FR150
|Magic
|MG100
|Mineral Adventure
|MA200
|Sky Grass
|SI150
|Solid Blocks
|SB56
|Transparent Solid Blocks
|TSB56
|Travel Game
|MR045
|Unicorn
|UN100, UN150
|Volcano Forest
|VF200
|Woods
|WD100
The model numbers of the recalled cubes are located on the back of the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic building cubes immediately and contact Yi Suen Commerce for a full refund. Consumers will be provided with a pre-paid label to return the recalled magnetic cubes to receive a refund.
Yi Suen Commerce is aware of two children who have ingested magnets from the cubes and required surgery to remove the magnets. Yi Suen Commerce is also aware of least 27 reports of the cubes breaking or opening, causing the magnets to become loose and accessible to children.
Yi Suen Commerce, of Hong Kong
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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