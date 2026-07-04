Goody King Magnetic Building Cubes and Blocks Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnetic Ingestion Hazard; Imported by Yi Suen Commerce

Description:

This recall involves Goody King-branded Magnetic Building Cubes, which are magnetic cubes sold in sets of 45, 56, 100, 120, 150 and 300. The cubes contain small, powerful magnets that allow the cubes to stick together and create 3D designs. The sets are available in a variety of themed building/landscape designs and colors. The following model numbers are included in the recall:

Style Name Model Number(s) Cute Zob ZB150 Dark Castle DK100, GC150 Dinosaur DIN100 Farm FM100 Firefighter FF100 Forest FR200, PX200, FR300 Galaxy GL100 Game MR200 Grassland Forest FR150 Magic MG100 Mineral Adventure MA200 Sky Grass SI150 Solid Blocks SB56 Transparent Solid Blocks TSB56 Travel Game MR045 Unicorn UN100, UN150 Volcano Forest VF200 Woods WD100

The model numbers of the recalled cubes are located on the back of the product packaging.