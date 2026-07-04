 Skip to main content

Goody King Magnetic Building Cubes and Blocks Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnetic Ingestion Hazard; Imported by Yi Suen Commerce

  • Recalled Goody King Magnetic Building Cubes – Unicorn Model Number UN100
  • Recalled Goody King Magnetic Building Cubes – Unicorn Model Number UN100
  • Recalled Goody King Magnetic Building Cubes – Grassland Forest Model Number FR150
  • Recalled Goody King Magnetic Building Cubes – Grassland Forest Model Number FR150
  • Recalled Goody King Magnetic Building Cubes – Woods Model Number WD100
  • Recalled Goody King Magnetic Building Cubes – Woods Model Number WD100
  • Recalled Goody King Magnetic Building Cubes – Galaxy Model Number GL100
  • Recalled Goody King Magnetic Building Cubes – Galaxy Model Number GL100
  • Recalled Goody King Magnetic Building Cubes – Dark Castle Model Number GC150
  • Recalled Goody King Magnetic Building Cubes – Dark Castle Model Number GC150
Name of Product:
Goody King Magnetic Building Cubes and Blocks
Hazard:

The recalled magnetic building cubes contain magnets that can become loose if the cubes break or open, posing a magnet ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 13, 2026
Units:

About 213,500

Consumer Contact

Yi Suen Commerce by email at safety@goodyking.com or online at recall.goodyking.com.

WebsiteE-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Goody King-branded Magnetic Building Cubes, which are magnetic cubes sold in sets of 45, 56, 100, 120, 150 and 300. The cubes contain small, powerful magnets that allow the cubes to stick together and create 3D designs. The sets are available in a variety of themed building/landscape designs and colors. The following model numbers are included in the recall:

Style Name Model Number(s) 
Cute Zob ZB150 
Dark Castle DK100, GC150 
Dinosaur DIN100 
Farm FM100 
Firefighter FF100 
Forest FR200, PX200, FR300 
Galaxy GL100 
Game MR200 
Grassland Forest FR150 
Magic MG100 
Mineral Adventure MA200 
Sky Grass SI150 
Solid Blocks SB56 
Transparent Solid Blocks TSB56 
Travel Game MR045 
Unicorn UN100, UN150 
Volcano Forest VF200 
Woods WD100 

The model numbers of the recalled cubes are located on the back of the product packaging. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic building cubes immediately and contact Yi Suen Commerce for a full refund. Consumers will be provided with a pre-paid label to return the recalled magnetic cubes to receive a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Yi Suen Commerce is aware of two children who have ingested magnets from the cubes and required surgery to remove the magnets. Yi Suen Commerce is also aware of least 27 reports of the cubes breaking or opening, causing the magnets to become loose and accessible to children.

Sold Online At:
Online at Amazon.com from January 2024 through July 2026 for between $17 and $50.
Importer(s):

Yi Suen Commerce, of Hong Kong

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-686

Related Recalls

Recalled CuberShop Magnetic Stickerless Speed Cube, YJ MGC 5×5
CuberShop Magnetic Speed Cubes Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Imported by SKY CUBE HK

The recalled magnetic cubes violate the mandatory standard for toys because the cubes were packaged with loose high-powered magnets, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled BUSOHA Magnetic Fidget Slider Toys (front of box)
Magnetic Fidget Sliders Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys: Sold on Amazon by BUSOHA

The magnetic fidget sliders violate the mandatory standard for toys because they can liberate loose magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other or other metal objects and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled Zen Magnetic Ball Set
Daoen Recalls Zen Magnetic Promotional Ball Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

The recalled magnetic balls violate the mandatory standard for toys because they are loose high-powered magnets, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled MiniWarGaming Disc Magnets in plastic bag
MiniWarGaming and Primal Horizon Disc Magnets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Magnets; Imported by MiniWarGaming

The magnets violate the mandatory safety standard for magnets because the high-powered magnets fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder and are stronger than permitted, posing a deadly ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product