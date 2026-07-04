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CuberShop Magnetic Speed Cubes Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Imported by SKY CUBE HK

  • Recalled CuberShop Magnetic Stickerless Speed Cube, YJ MGC 5×5
  • Recalled CuberShop Magnetic Stickerless Speed Cube Packaging
  • Recalled CuberShop Magnetic Stickerless Speed Cube packaging and game contents including spare magnets packaged separately in a sealed plastic bag
  • Recalled CuberShop Magnetic Stickerless Speed Cube spare magnets outside of plastic bag
Name of Product:
CuberShop Magnetic Stickerless Speed Cubes, model YJ MGC 5×5
Hazard:

The recalled magnetic cubes violate the mandatory standard for toys because the cubes were packaged with loose high-powered magnets, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 13, 2026
Units:

About 132

Consumer Contact

Email SKY CUBE HK at recall@cubershop.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves CuberShop’s Magnetic Stickerless Speed Cubes, model YJ MGC 5×5. The products are a handheld 5×5 mechanical puzzle cubes that consists of interlocking plastic pieces. The Speed Cubes have six colored sides and the “MGC” logo printed on the center of the cubes. The Speed Cubes come in a box with “MGC” and “5x5” printed on the sides of the box. The product’s packaging included spare magnets that were packaged separately in a sealed plastic bag.

Remedy:

Consumers should take the recalled loose magnets away from children, stop using them immediately, and contact SKY CUBE HK for information on how to receive a $5 refund. Consumers will be asked to throw away the magnets and email a photo of the disposed magnets to recall@cubershop.com. Consumers may keep the cube.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from April 2025 through June 2025 for between $20 and $25.
Importer(s):

SKY CUBE HK, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-698

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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