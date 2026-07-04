Excel Industries Recalls Accessory LED Light Kits Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire Hazard

The light bars can overheat or produce flames, posing a risk of serious injury from a fire hazard.
About 1,800
Excel Industries toll-free at 888-848-6038 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday ET or email at safetyadvisory@sbdinc.com or online at www.hustlerturf.com/product-recall or www.bigdogmowerco.com/product-recall or www.hustlerturf.com and click on “Service & Parts” and then “Product Recalls” in the drop-down menu for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves an accessory LED Light Kit containing two LED Light Bars and kit components. These accessory products are used on Hustler or BigDog ride-on mowers as an accessory light at the front of the mower. A black or yellow steel mounting bracket attaches to the mower footrest at the front of the mower and holds two LED Light Bars as headlights. The LED Light Bars are clear plastic with a white and a black wire and an orange plug at the end. They measure 6 inches wide and ¾ of an inch tall.
Consumers should stop using the accessory LED Light Kits immediately and contact their point-of-sale dealers to receive a refund upon return of the light kit. Light kits installed on mowers can be removed either at the local dealer or at the consumer’s residence.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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