DuraTrac Recalls Stainless Steel Gas Connectors Due to Fire Hazard

The recalled DuraTrac gas connectors contain a manufacturing defect that could cause a gas leak, posing a fire hazard to consumers.
About 196,800
DuraTrac toll-free at 866-678-8214 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at customerservice@duratracinc.com or online at https://www.duratracinc.com/product_recalls or www.duratracinc.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves DuraTrac stainless steel gas connectors sold between May 2025 and November 2025. The recalled products have a yellow product label that includes the brand name “DuraTrac,” and “Made in Thailand,” and are marked CSA file number “259973” engraved on the flare nuts with one of the following codes indicating their date of manufacture: 24D, 25A, 25B, or 25C.
Consumers should stop using the recalled DuraTrac stainless steel gas connectors immediately and contact DuraTrac for a full refund.
None reported
DuraTrac, of Anaheim, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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