Cooluli Recalls 10-Liter and 15-Liter Minifridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The recalled minifridges’ electrical switch can short circuit, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 250,000
Cooluli at 718-834-5312 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email at recall@cooluli.com, or online at www.cooluli.com/pages/product-notices-recalls or www.cooluli.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALLS” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 10-Liter and 15-Liter Cooluli minifridges with an internal power supply and two power input ports (AC and DC) on the back of the minifridge, instead of a single DC port. The removable power cord on the recalled minifridges does not have a “brick” power adapter (as is commonly used with laptop chargers). “Cooluli” is printed on the front of the minifridges. They were sold in a variety of colors including black, blue, green, white and red or with multicolored patterns, photos and logos. The recall includes batch numbers 1535 through 1545 and 1200000 through 1202080. The model (ITEM #:) and batch numbers are printed on a label on the inside of the minifridge door. The minifridges were sold in the Infinity, Classic, Glow Beauty and Vibe Series.
Consumers should stop using the recalled minifridges immediately and contact Cooluli for a free replacement power cord. Consumers will be asked to visit www.cooluli.com/pages/product-notices-recalls to enter the model and batch numbers to determine whether their minifridge is included in the recall. Consumers who have recalled minifridges will be instructed to unplug the minifridge, cut the power cord and submit photos to Cooluli showing the model and batch numbers of the fridge. Cooluli will provide a replacement DC power cord and permanent sticker to cover the AC port.
Cooluli has received at least 19 reports of the minifridges smoking, sparking, burning, melting, overheating or catching fire, resulting in property damages totaling more than $80,000. One consumer reported a smoke inhalation injury.
Lisse USA LLC, of Brooklyn, New York
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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