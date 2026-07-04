Cooluli Recalls 10-Liter and 15-Liter Minifridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Description:

This recall involves 10-Liter and 15-Liter Cooluli minifridges with an internal power supply and two power input ports (AC and DC) on the back of the minifridge, instead of a single DC port. The removable power cord on the recalled minifridges does not have a “brick” power adapter (as is commonly used with laptop chargers). “Cooluli” is printed on the front of the minifridges. They were sold in a variety of colors including black, blue, green, white and red or with multicolored patterns, photos and logos. The recall includes batch numbers 1535 through 1545 and 1200000 through 1202080. The model (ITEM #:) and batch numbers are printed on a label on the inside of the minifridge door. The minifridges were sold in the Infinity, Classic, Glow Beauty and Vibe Series.