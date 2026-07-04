Conair Expands Recall of Cuisinart Grill Brushes Due to Ingestion Hazard; Over 3.6 Million Brushes Now Recalled

Description:

This recall expansion involves Cuisinart metal wire bristle grill brushes. The brushes have black plastic, stainless steel, and wood handles. The following model numbers were previously recalled and can be found on the product packaging: CCB-100, CCB-4125, CCB-5014, CCB-6450, CCB-8012, CCB-4114, CCB-W2, and CSBS-777. The following model numbers are part of this recall expansion: CGWM-024, CGWM-059, FCB-501, CGS-W18, CCB-134, CGWM-061, CB-395, CCB-3001, CGWM-077, CGWM-058, CCB-012/021, CGWM-060, and FBH-51.

In addition to the identified models, additional Cuisinart brand wire bristle brushes were sold individually and in sets, prior to 2020. All Cuisinart wire bristle grill brushes are included in the recall.

The word “Cuisinart” is stamped on the brush handle of the identified models except FCB-501 and CCB-395, where the handle is not stamped. Some of the recalled brushes were also sold as part of the Premium Grill 10 Piece set (CGS-2010), 13 Piece Wooden Handle Grill Tool Set (CGS-W13), 14 Piece Deluxe Stainless Steel Grill Set (CGS-5014), and 20 Piece Deluxe Grill Set, (CGS-5020).

The model numbers listed below are part of this recall: