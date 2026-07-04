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Conair Expands Recall of Cuisinart Grill Brushes Due to Ingestion Hazard; Over 3.6 Million Brushes Now Recalled

  • Triple Bristle Grill Cleaning Brush
  • 4-in-1 Grill Cleaning Brush with Stainless Steel Wire Bristles
  • BBQ Grill Cleaning Brush and Scraper, 16.5" Stainless Steel
  • Tripple Bristle Grill Brush SS Bristles
  • 2-In-1 Grill Brush Bristle/Coil
  • Pizza Stone Cleaning Brush
  • Wood Grill Cleaning Brush (18.5" with Pakka Wood Handle)
  • Steam Clean Grill Brush
  • Dual Grip Grill Brush
  • 18" Bamboo Cleaning Grill Brush
  • Grill Dozer Steam Cleaning Grill Cleaning Tool
  • 18 Piece Wooden Handle Grill Set
  • Comfort Grill Cleaning Brush - (Colors: Black, Red, Green, Blue)
  • 21" Tri Wire Grill Brush
  • Cross Action Grill Cleaning Brush
  • Triple Threat Grill Brush
  • Steam Cleaner Grill Brush
  • 3 Piece Multi-Use Grill Cleaning System
  • Tri-Wire 12”-Inch Grill Cleaning Brush
  • 16” Wire Detailing Grill Brush
  • Cleaning Brush Replacement
Name of Product:
Metal Wire Bristle Grill Brushes
Hazard:

Small metal wire bristles can detach from the brushes and stick to the grill or food, posing an ingestion hazard and risk of serious internal injuries that could require surgery.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 27, 2026
Units:

About 1,905,805 additional brushes (Conair previously recalled 1,719,995 grill brushes in July 2026 for a total of 3,625,800)

Consumer Contact

Conair toll-free at 888-520-1304 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/grillbrushes or www.cuisinart.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

WebsitePhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall expansion involves Cuisinart metal wire bristle grill brushes. The brushes have black plastic, stainless steel, and wood handles. The following model numbers were previously recalled and can be found on the product packaging: CCB-100, CCB-4125, CCB-5014, CCB-6450, CCB-8012, CCB-4114, CCB-W2, and CSBS-777. The following model numbers are part of this recall expansion: CGWM-024, CGWM-059, FCB-501, CGS-W18, CCB-134, CGWM-061, CB-395, CCB-3001, CGWM-077, CGWM-058, CCB-012/021, CGWM-060, and FBH-51. 

In addition to the identified models, additional Cuisinart brand wire bristle brushes were sold individually and in sets, prior to 2020. All Cuisinart wire bristle grill brushes are included in the recall.

The word “Cuisinart” is stamped on the brush handle of the identified models except FCB-501 and CCB-395, where the handle is not stamped. Some of the recalled brushes were also sold as part of the Premium Grill 10 Piece set (CGS-2010), 13 Piece Wooden Handle Grill Tool Set (CGS-W13), 14 Piece Deluxe Stainless Steel Grill Set (CGS-5014), and 20 Piece Deluxe Grill Set, (CGS-5020).

The model numbers listed below are part of this recall:

Model No.Brush DescriptionBrush PhotographDistribution Dates
CCB-100Triple Bristle Grill Cleaning BrushCCB-100January 2013-March 2026
CCB-41254-in-1 Grill Cleaning Brush with Stainless Steel Wire BristlesCCB-4125October 2022-March 2026
CCB-5014BBQ Grill Cleaning Brush and Scraper, 16.5" Stainless SteelCCB-5014June 2009-March 2026
CCB-6450Tripple Bristle Grill Brush SS Bristles CCB-6450January 2025-March 2026
CCB-80122-In-1 Grill Brush Bristle/Coil CCB-8012January 2025-March 2026
CCB-4114Pizza Stone Cleaning Brush CCB-41142024
CCB-W2

Wood Grill Cleaning Brush (18.5" with Pakka Wood Handle)

 

 

 

 

CCB-W2March 2024-July 2025
CSBS-777Steam Clean Grill BrushCSB-777March 2014-July 2025
CGWM-024Dual Grip Grill BrushCGWM-0242018-2026
CGWM-05918" Bamboo Cleaning Grill BrushCGWM-059

2019-2026

 

FCB-501Grill Dozer Steam Cleaning Grill Cleaning ToolFCB-501

2009-2026

 

CGS-W1818 Piece Wooden Handle Grill SetCGS-W18

2017-2026

 

CCB-134Comfort Grill Cleaning Brush   -  (Colors: Black, Red, Green, Blue)CCB-134

2017-2026

 

CGWM-06121" Tri Wire Grill BrushCGWM-061

2020-2026

 

CB-395Cross Action Grill Cleaning BrushCB-395

2014-2026  

 

CCB-3001Triple Threat Grill BrushCCB-3001

2019-2026

 

CGWM-077Steam Cleaner Grill BrushCGWM-077

2019-2026

 

CGWM-0583 Piece Multi-Use Grill Cleaning SystemCGWM-058Prior to 2019
CCB-012/021Tri-Wire 12”-Inch Grill Cleaning BrushCCB-012/021Prior to 2019
CGWM-06016” Wire Detailing Grill BrushCGWM-060Prior to 2019
FBH-51Cleaning Brush ReplacementFBH-51Prior to 2019
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled grill brushes immediately and contact Conair for a full refund or a credit for use at Cuisinart.com for a full refund plus 20% of the cash refund amount. Consumers will be asked to discard the recalled grill brushes.

Incidents/Injuries:

Conair is aware of at least 54 reports and reviews where small wire bristles detached from the grill brushes, including three reports of consumers who swallowed metal bristles and sought medical treatment to remove the bristles from their digestive tract or throat.

Sold At:
Walmart,Burlington, TJ Maxx and Ross and online including Amazon and Cuisinart.com from June 2009 through March 2026 for between $8 and $20.
Importer(s):

Conair LLC of Stamford, Connecticut

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-717

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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