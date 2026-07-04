Conair Expands Recall of Cuisinart Grill Brushes Due to Ingestion Hazard; Over 3.6 Million Brushes Now Recalled

Small metal wire bristles can detach from the brushes and stick to the grill or food, posing an ingestion hazard and risk of serious internal injuries that could require surgery.
About 1,905,805 additional brushes (Conair previously recalled 1,719,995 grill brushes in July 2026 for a total of 3,625,800)
Conair toll-free at 888-520-1304 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/grillbrushes or www.cuisinart.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall expansion involves Cuisinart metal wire bristle grill brushes. The brushes have black plastic, stainless steel, and wood handles. The following model numbers were previously recalled and can be found on the product packaging: CCB-100, CCB-4125, CCB-5014, CCB-6450, CCB-8012, CCB-4114, CCB-W2, and CSBS-777. The following model numbers are part of this recall expansion: CGWM-024, CGWM-059, FCB-501, CGS-W18, CCB-134, CGWM-061, CB-395, CCB-3001, CGWM-077, CGWM-058, CCB-012/021, CGWM-060, and FBH-51.
In addition to the identified models, additional Cuisinart brand wire bristle brushes were sold individually and in sets, prior to 2020. All Cuisinart wire bristle grill brushes are included in the recall.
The word “Cuisinart” is stamped on the brush handle of the identified models except FCB-501 and CCB-395, where the handle is not stamped. Some of the recalled brushes were also sold as part of the Premium Grill 10 Piece set (CGS-2010), 13 Piece Wooden Handle Grill Tool Set (CGS-W13), 14 Piece Deluxe Stainless Steel Grill Set (CGS-5014), and 20 Piece Deluxe Grill Set, (CGS-5020).
The model numbers listed below are part of this recall:
|Model No.
|Brush Description
|Brush Photograph
|Distribution Dates
|CCB-100
|Triple Bristle Grill Cleaning Brush
|January 2013-March 2026
|CCB-4125
|4-in-1 Grill Cleaning Brush with Stainless Steel Wire Bristles
|October 2022-March 2026
|CCB-5014
|BBQ Grill Cleaning Brush and Scraper, 16.5" Stainless Steel
|June 2009-March 2026
|CCB-6450
|Tripple Bristle Grill Brush SS Bristles
|January 2025-March 2026
|CCB-8012
|2-In-1 Grill Brush Bristle/Coil
|January 2025-March 2026
|CCB-4114
|Pizza Stone Cleaning Brush
|2024
|CCB-W2
Wood Grill Cleaning Brush (18.5" with Pakka Wood Handle)
|March 2024-July 2025
|CSBS-777
|Steam Clean Grill Brush
|March 2014-July 2025
|CGWM-024
|Dual Grip Grill Brush
|2018-2026
|CGWM-059
|18" Bamboo Cleaning Grill Brush
2019-2026
|FCB-501
|Grill Dozer Steam Cleaning Grill Cleaning Tool
2009-2026
|CGS-W18
|18 Piece Wooden Handle Grill Set
2017-2026
|CCB-134
|Comfort Grill Cleaning Brush - (Colors: Black, Red, Green, Blue)
2017-2026
|CGWM-061
|21" Tri Wire Grill Brush
2020-2026
|CB-395
|Cross Action Grill Cleaning Brush
2014-2026
|CCB-3001
|Triple Threat Grill Brush
2019-2026
|CGWM-077
|Steam Cleaner Grill Brush
2019-2026
|CGWM-058
|3 Piece Multi-Use Grill Cleaning System
|Prior to 2019
|CCB-012/021
|Tri-Wire 12”-Inch Grill Cleaning Brush
|Prior to 2019
|CGWM-060
|16” Wire Detailing Grill Brush
|Prior to 2019
|FBH-51
|Cleaning Brush Replacement
|Prior to 2019
Consumers should stop using the recalled grill brushes immediately and contact Conair for a full refund or a credit for use at Cuisinart.com for a full refund plus 20% of the cash refund amount. Consumers will be asked to discard the recalled grill brushes.
Conair is aware of at least 54 reports and reviews where small wire bristles detached from the grill brushes, including three reports of consumers who swallowed metal bristles and sought medical treatment to remove the bristles from their digestive tract or throat.
Conair LLC of Stamford, Connecticut
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.