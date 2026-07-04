AudioLineOut Recalls Studio Six Headphone Amplifiers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Studio Six Headphone Amplifiers with model ST6. The amplifiers are black or silver. The amplifiers measure 15-3/4 inches high by 12 inches wide. The height for the lower level of the unit, top to bottom, is 5-3/4 inches; the height from the top of the upper level to bottom of the unit is 20-3/4 inches. In the front of the unit, there are four audio connectors for headphones. In the back, there are three sets (L and R) of RCA inputs. Also in the back is a connector for an auxiliary power device.