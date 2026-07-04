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AudioLineOut Recalls Studio Six Headphone Amplifiers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution Hazard

  • Recalled Studio Six – Silver (top)
  • Recalled Studio Six – Silver (back)
  • Recalled Studio Six – Black (front)
  • Recalled Studio Six – Black (back)
Name of Product:
Studio Six Headphone Amplifiers
Hazard:

When the amplifiers are used with aftermarket metal base tubes, the bare metal can become electrified, posing a risk of serious injury or death from electrocution.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 27, 2026
Units:

About 90

Consumer Contact

AudioLineOut at 971-279-4357 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@aloaudio.com, or online at https://aloaudio.com/ and click on “Safety Notice” or go directly to https://aloaudio.com/pages/studio-six-headphone-amplifier-safety-recall for more information and to fill out a contact form.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Studio Six Headphone Amplifiers with model ST6. The amplifiers are black or silver. The amplifiers measure 15-3/4 inches high by 12 inches wide. The height for the lower level of the unit, top to bottom, is 5-3/4 inches; the height from the top of the upper level to bottom of the unit is 20-3/4 inches. In the front of the unit, there are four audio connectors for headphones. In the back, there are three sets (L and R) of RCA inputs. Also in the back is a connector for an auxiliary power device.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled amplifiers immediately and contact AudioLineOut for a free repair. Consumers should contact AudioLineOut at support@aloaudio.com for a prepaid shipping label to ship back the product for repair. Alternatively, consumers can utilize the originally supplied vacuum tubes.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Independent stereo stores nationwide and online at aloaudio.com from December 2014 through December 2022 for about $3,900.
Distributor(s):
AudioLineOut LLC, of Portland, Oregon
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-720
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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