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Aojieni Silicone Recalls Sili Factory Pull String Teething Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

  • Recalled Sili Factory Pull String Teething Toy
  • “Sili Factory” and “Pulling Toy” printed on the front of the recalled teething toy packaging
  • Manufacturer information printed on the back of the recalled teething toy packaging
Name of Product:
Sili Factory Pull String Teething Toys
Hazard:

The recalled teething toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller and longer than permitted. The strings can reach the back of children’s throat and become lodged, posing a serious risk of respiratory distress and deadly choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 23, 2026
Units:

About 5,918

Consumer Contact

Aojieni Silicone at email at info@silifactory.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Aojieni Silicone pull string teething toys. The teething toys consist of a pink disc shape with a pink ball in the center and five multi-colored, silicone tentacle-looking pull strings that run through the ball. The disc has seven soft push buttons. The brand name and “Pulling Toy” is printed on the front of the product packaging, and the batch number DS250238 on the back of packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the teething toy immediately, take it away from children and contact Aojieni Silicone to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the toy by cutting all silicone strings and writing in permanent marker “RECALLED” on the main body of the toy and send a photo of the destroyed toy to info@silifactory.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product.

Incidents/Injuries:

CPSC is aware of one report of the toy’s strings reaching the back of a child’s throat, resulting in gagging. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from May 2025 through April 2026 for between $11 to $15.
Manufacturer(s):
Shenzhen Aojieni Silicone Technology Co., LTD., of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-635

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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