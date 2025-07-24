LED Gloves Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates the Mandatory Toy Standard and Child Resistant Coin Battery Packaging Standard; Sold on Amazon by Minongad

The recalled LED gloves violate the mandatory standard for toys containing coin batteries because the compartment that holds the batteries can be easily accessed and opened by children. Additionally, the spare coin batteries provided with the toys are not in child-resistant packaging and do not have the warnings required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
About 9,900
Minongad via email at yummyet2022@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves LED gloves, model ST01. The light-up white gloves, sold in small and medium sizes, feature multiple flashing modes. The gloves include two pre-installed lithium coin batteries and four additional batteries. “LED Gloves” is printed on the left upper side of the gloves’ black box packaging and “Model ST01” is printed on the bottom of the box.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled LED gloves, take them away from children and dispose of them. Contact Minongad for a full refund.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Jinanmingzhongdashangmaoxiaoshouyouxiangongsi, dba Minongad, of China
