AliExpress Recalls LeymanKids Children’s Pajama Sets Due to Risk of Injury or Death from Burns; Violates Mandatory Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s pajama sets violate the mandatory flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries or death to children.
About 600
AliExpress online service at https://helpcenter.aliexpress.com/s/BuyerHelp/, email at us_product_recall@aliexpress.com, or at www.aliexpress.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves LeymanKids-branded children’s two-piece pajama sets. The recalled pajama sets consist of a long-sleeved, button-up top and matching pants. The pajama sets were sold in white, pink, yellow, red, blue, beige and green, and feature cartoon patterns. The pajama sets were sold in children’s sizes 24M (90), 3T (100), 4T (110), 5T (120) and 6T (130). The brand name and size are printed on the neck label of the pajama top.
Consumers should stop using the recalled pajamas immediately and contact AliExpress to receive a full refund. Consumers should destroy the pajamas by cutting them in half, then take a photo and dispose of them. Consumers must send the photo of the destroyed pajamas to us_product_recall@aliexpress.com or by replying to the recall email sent by AliExpress.
None reported
AliExpress, of San Mateo, California
Shenzhen Jubilant Network Technology Co., LTD dba Little Girl Store, of China
