XpressGoods Recalls High-Powered Magnetic Balls Due to Ingestion Hazard; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet Sets

CPSC testing determined the magnetic ball sets do not comply with the requirements of the mandatory federal toy regulation because they contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.
Xpressgoods.com by email at support@xpressgoods.com, submit an inquiry at https://xpressgoods.com/contact-us/, or visit https://xpressgoods.com/product-recalls/ and click on "Recall Notice" for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 5mm Neodymium Magnetic Balls which are small, spherical, loose, and separable neodymium rare-earth magnets with a strong magnetic flux. The 5mm diameter magnets are sold in a set of multi-colored magnetic balls. The recalled Neodymium Magic Magnetic Balls were sold encased in a clear, plastic case and a tin storage box.
Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic balls immediately, take them away from children and contact XpressGoods to receive a prepaid label to return the recalled products for a full refund or store credit. XpressGoods is notifying all known purchasers directly.
None reported. CPSC estimates 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021. CPSC is aware of seven deaths involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the United States.
Xpressgoods.com, of Raleigh, North Carolina
