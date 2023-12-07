 Skip to main content

XpressGoods Recalls High-Powered Magnetic Balls Due to Ingestion Hazard; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet Sets

  • Recalled Colorful Metal Neodymium Magic Magnetic Balls - 8 color, 5mm
Name of Product:
Colorful Metal Neodymium Magic Magnetic Balls - 8 color, 5mm
Hazard:

CPSC testing determined the magnetic ball sets do not comply with the requirements of the mandatory federal toy regulation because they contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 07, 2023
Units:

About 728

Consumer Contact

Xpressgoods.com by email at support@xpressgoods.com, submit an inquiry at https://xpressgoods.com/contact-us/, or visit https://xpressgoods.com/product-recalls/ and click on “Recall Notice” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 5mm Neodymium Magnetic Balls which are small, spherical, loose, and separable neodymium rare-earth magnets with a strong magnetic flux. The 5mm diameter magnets are sold in a set of multi-colored magnetic balls. The recalled Neodymium Magic Magnetic Balls were sold encased in a clear, plastic case and a tin storage box.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic balls immediately, take them away from children and contact XpressGoods to receive a prepaid label to return the recalled products for a full refund or store credit. XpressGoods is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported. CPSC estimates 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021. CPSC is aware of seven deaths involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the United States.

Sold At:
Online at www.xpressgoods.com from July 2021 through May 2022 for about $30.
Importer(s):

Xpressgoods.com, of Raleigh, North Carolina

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-048

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Primark “DTR M&M Maracas” baby rattles
Primark Recalls Baby Rattles Due to Risk of Choking and Ingestion Hazards

The bottom portion of the recalled baby rattles can detach, posing choking and/or ingestion hazards.

Recalled Colorful Metal Neodymium Magic Magnetic Balls - 8 color, 5mm
XpressGoods Recalls High-Powered Magnetic Balls Due to Ingestion Hazard; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet Sets

CPSC testing determined the magnetic ball sets do not comply with the requirements of the mandatory federal toy regulation because they contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled Bubba Bull Plush Toy
Mary Meyer Recalls Bubba Bull Plush Toys Due to Choking Hazard

The eyes of the plush toys can break off, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Toy Mushroom Peg Sorter top view
Target Recalls Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Toy Mushroom Peg Sorters Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

The stems of the toy mushrooms can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates (Model: HBJ89)
Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Troublesome Truck & Paint Recalled by Fisher-Price Due to Choking and Magnet Ingestion Hazards

The small plastic piece containing a high-powered magnet that connects one train to another can detach or become loose, posing choking and magnet ingestion hazards.

Recalled The FORT Children’s Play Tent
The FORT Recalls Children’s Play Tents Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards

The magnets used to connect the various pieces of The FORT can become dislodged from their pouches, posing choking and laceration hazards to young children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product