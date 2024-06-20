 Skip to main content

Six-Drawer Dressers Sold Exclusively at Rooms To Go Recalled Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for Clothing Storage Units; Imported by Global Home USA

  • Recalled Cedona Natural View six-drawer dresser
  • White label on the back of the recalled dresser
Name of Product:
Cedona Natural View six-drawer dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers do not comply with the performance requirements of the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
June 20, 2024
Units:

About 400

Consumer Contact

Rooms To Go toll-free at 855-688-0919 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, email productcare@roomstogo.com, or online at www.cedonadresserrecall.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Global Homes USA Cedona Natural View six-drawer dressers, with model 33117082. The product is about 68 inches long by 18 inches wide by 36 inches tall, and weighs approximately 238 pounds. The product has a white label on the back of the dresser that has the model number 33117082 printed on it in black ink.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the dresser immediately and contact Rooms To Go for a free replacement. Rooms To Go will schedule a free delivery of the replacement and remove the recalled dresser. Rooms to Go is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Rooms To Go stores nationwide and online at www.roomstogo.com from November 2023 through February 2024 for about $1,000.
Importer(s):

Global Homes USA, of Charlotte, North Carolina

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
24-279

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

