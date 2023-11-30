Klickpick Home Recalls Stainless Steel Children’s Cup Sets Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The bottom exterior of the stainless-steel cups contains an accessible solder bead with levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects. In addition, the lid can crack and break during use producing sharp edges and small parts, posing laceration and choking hazards to children.
About 3,600
Klickpick Home by email at Klickpickband@gmail.com or online at their Amazon storefront https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Klickpick&crid=KAZKUHJ0Y6TT&sprefix=klickpick%2Caps%2C299&ref=nb_sb_noss_1.
This recall involves 8 oz and 12 oz Klickpick Home stainless steel children’s cups sold in sets of two and four. The sets of two 8 oz and 12 oz cups were sold in 6 different color combinations: black/white, gray/blue, pink/teal, purple/green, aqua blue/green and peach/pink. The sets of four 8 oz and 12 oz cups were sold in 3 color combinations: black/white/gray/blue, pink/teal/purple/green and aqua blue/green/peach/pink. The cups have a matching silicone straw, a spill-proof lid and one straw brush. "KPH" is printed on the front bottom of the cups.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled cups away from children, stop using them and contact Klickpick Home for a full refund. Klickpick Home and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
Shree Ashtavinayak LLC, dba Klickpick Home, of Throop, Pennsylvania
