Advantage Sales & Marketing Recalls Good Matters Three-Wick Candles Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards

Description:

This recall involves Good Matters three-wick candles. The candles come in a glass tumbler with a wooden lid with “Good Matters” embossed on the top. Only the 21 oz. tumblers are included in this recall. The candles were sold in black, blue, white, yellow, pink and blue colors, and in the following scents: Leather+Oud, Citrus+Basil, Cypress+ Fig, Homecoming, Snowfall, Wild Pine, Hope, Love, Peace. Good Matters and one of the following phrases are printed on the front of the jar: Hope, No. 1, Love, No. 2, Peace, No. 3, Cypress+Fig, Leather+Oud, Citrus+Basil, Winter Wonderland. SKU number GM-21WWWP21OZBX, GM- 21WWSF21OZBX, GM-21WWHC21OZBX, GM- 21MACF21OZBX, GM-21MACB21OZBX, GM- 21MALO21OZBX, GM-21LWHOPE21OZBX, GM- 21LWLOVE21OZBX or GM-21LWPEACE21OZBX is printed on the label on the bottom of the candle.