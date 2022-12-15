Advantage Sales & Marketing Recalls Good Matters Three-Wick Candles Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards

The candles can burn at higher than usual temperatures causing the jars to break, posing fire and laceration injury hazards.
About 30,100
Good Matters toll-free at 888-470-4276 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.goodmatterscandles.com/recall or www.goodmatterscandles.com and click the recall banner on the top of the webpage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Good Matters three-wick candles. The candles come in a glass tumbler with a wooden lid with “Good Matters” embossed on the top. Only the 21 oz. tumblers are included in this recall. The candles were sold in black, blue, white, yellow, pink and blue colors, and in the following scents: Leather+Oud, Citrus+Basil, Cypress+ Fig, Homecoming, Snowfall, Wild Pine, Hope, Love, Peace. Good Matters and one of the following phrases are printed on the front of the jar: Hope, No. 1, Love, No. 2, Peace, No. 3, Cypress+Fig, Leather+Oud, Citrus+Basil, Winter Wonderland. SKU number GM-21WWWP21OZBX, GM- 21WWSF21OZBX, GM-21WWHC21OZBX, GM- 21MACF21OZBX, GM-21MACB21OZBX, GM- 21MALO21OZBX, GM-21LWHOPE21OZBX, GM- 21LWLOVE21OZBX or GM-21LWPEACE21OZBX is printed on the label on the bottom of the candle.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and contact the firm for instructions on how to cut the candle wicks and dispose of the product for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to certify disposal.
The firm has received four reports of the candles catching on fire, cracking or breaking apart while in use, resulting in minor property damage and one consumer being burned.
- Contact a media specialist.