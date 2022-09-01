TJX Recalls Outdoor Metal Hanging Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The hanging chair can tip or fall over or the metal hook or chain suspending the chair can break when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.
About 5,000 (In addition, about 194 were sold in Canada)
HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@tjx.com or online at www.homegoods.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page or at; https://www.homegoods.com/us/store/jump/topic/find-help/our-product-/2400009#productrecalls. Homesense toll-free at 855-660-4663 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homesense.com and click on “Product Info/Recalls” at the bottom of the page or at https://us.homesense.com/recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves outdoor metal hanging chairs sold in white, gray, green and yellow, along with a cushion for seating. The chairs have a metal circle base that attaches to a metal pole, from which the metal chairs hang by hook and chain and measure about 4 feet tall by 3 feet wide. The brand Novogratz is printed on the hang tag attached to the product. One of the following style numbers is printed on a separate hang tag attached to the product: AY9162, AY9163, BY9162, BY9163, BY9164, CY9162, CY9163, CY9164, DY9162, DY9164, Y9162, Y9163.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any HomeGoods, Homesense or HomeGoods/T.J. Maxx or Marshalls combination stores for their choice of either a full refund or store credit of equivalent value.
The firm has received 22 reports of the chairs tipping or falling over, or breaking at the hook or chain, resulting in 16 injuries including bruises and a mild concussion.
The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Massachusetts
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.