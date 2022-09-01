 Skip to main content

TJX Recalls Outdoor Metal Hanging Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Novogratz Outdoor Metal Hanging Chairs (Style# AY9164)
Name of Product:
Novogratz brand Outdoor Metal Hanging Chairs
Hazard:

The hanging chair can tip or fall over or the metal hook or chain suspending the chair can break when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 01, 2022
Units:

About 5,000 (In addition, about 194 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@tjx.com or online at www.homegoods.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page or at; https://www.homegoods.com/us/store/jump/topic/find-help/our-product-/2400009#productrecalls. Homesense toll-free at 855-660-4663 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homesense.com and click on “Product Info/Recalls” at the bottom of the page or at https://us.homesense.com/recalls for more information.

 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves outdoor metal hanging chairs sold in white, gray, green and yellow, along with a cushion for seating. The chairs have a metal circle base that attaches to a metal pole, from which the metal chairs hang by hook and chain and measure about 4 feet tall by  3 feet wide. The brand Novogratz is printed on the hang tag attached to the product. One of the following style numbers is printed on a separate hang tag attached to the product: AY9162, AY9163, BY9162, BY9163, BY9164, CY9162, CY9163, CY9164, DY9162, DY9164, Y9162, Y9163.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any HomeGoods, Homesense or HomeGoods/T.J. Maxx or Marshalls combination stores for their choice of either a full refund or store credit of equivalent value.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 22 reports of the chairs tipping or falling over, or breaking at the hook or chain, resulting in 16 injuries including bruises and a mild concussion.

Sold At:
HomeGoods and Homesense stores and HomeGoods/T.J. Maxx or Marshalls combination stores nationwide from March 2021 through May 2022 for between $300 and $330.
Importer(s):

The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Massachusetts

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-214
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

