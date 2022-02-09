 Skip to main content

Stack Em’ Up Books Recalls Children’s Stackable Toys Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban and Lead Poisoning Hazard

Name of Product:
Adam the Apple™ Children’s Stackable Toys
Hazard:

Surface paint on the wooden toys contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 09, 2022
Units:

About 200

Consumer Contact

Stack Em’ Up Books collect at 267-987-3328 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, email at contact@stackemupbooks.com, or online at www.stackemupbooks.com/pages/cpsc-volutary-recall-information or stackemupbooks.com and click on the CPSC Voluntary Recall 2021-2022 link at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Adam the Apple children’s stackable toys. The toys have 15 wooden pieces with a story written on each piece. They measure about 6 inches tall and 6.5 inches wide when stacked and look like a happy-faced red apple with a leaf atop. The phrases Adam The Apple, By Chris Bayon and Illustrated by Patrick Carlson are written on the leaf.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and contact Stack Em’ Up Books to receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the recalled product, regardless of whether they purchased the product or received it as a free giveaway. Consumers that purchased the product at www.stackemupbooks.com or the Philadelphia Gift Show will receive a full refund once they return the product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.stackemupbooks.com from June 2021 through November 2021 and at the Philadelphia Gift Show in July 2021 for about $25; products were also given away at the Philadelphia Gift Show.
Manufactured In:
India
Importer(s):

Stack Em’ Up Books Inc., of Langhorne, Pa.

Recall number:
22-073
