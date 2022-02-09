Stack Em’ Up Books Recalls Children’s Stackable Toys Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban and Lead Poisoning Hazard

Surface paint on the wooden toys contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.
About 200
Stack Em’ Up Books collect at 267-987-3328 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, email at contact@stackemupbooks.com, or online at www.stackemupbooks.com/pages/cpsc-volutary-recall-information or stackemupbooks.com and click on the CPSC Voluntary Recall 2021-2022 link at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Adam the Apple children’s stackable toys. The toys have 15 wooden pieces with a story written on each piece. They measure about 6 inches tall and 6.5 inches wide when stacked and look like a happy-faced red apple with a leaf atop. The phrases Adam The Apple, By Chris Bayon and Illustrated by Patrick Carlson are written on the leaf.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and contact Stack Em’ Up Books to receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the recalled product, regardless of whether they purchased the product or received it as a free giveaway. Consumers that purchased the product at www.stackemupbooks.com or the Philadelphia Gift Show will receive a full refund once they return the product.
None reported
Stack Em’ Up Books Inc., of Langhorne, Pa.
