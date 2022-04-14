 Skip to main content

Rae Wellness Recalls Prenatal and Immunity Dietary Supplements Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

  • Recalled Rae Prenatal Capsules – 60 ct.
  • Recalled Rae Immunity Capsules – 60 ct.
Name of Product:
Rae Prenatal Capsules and Rae Immunity Capsules
Hazard:

The products are dietary supplements containing iron which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 14, 2022
Units:

About 191,200

Consumer Contact

Rae Wellness toll-free at 888-258-0910 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at support@raewellness.co or online at www.raewellness.co/update or www.raewellness.co and click on “Important Recall Information.”

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves bottles of Rae Wellness Prenatal and Immunity Capsules. Both products were sold in 60-capsule bottles and contain iron and have “Rae” in yellow lettering and “Prenatal” or “Immunity” printed on the label. The bottles have a white continuous thread closure.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Rae Wellness for information on how to dispose of the product and receive a full refund. Consumers can also contact the place of purchase for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com, ThriveMarket.com, Amazon.com, FabFitFun.com and StandardDose.com from September 2019 through February 2022 for the Rae Prenatal Capsules and from October 2020 through February 2022 for the Rae Immunity Capsules, for about $15.
Distributor(s):
Rae Wellness, of Minneapolis, Minn.
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-114
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Rae Prenatal Capsules – 60 ct.
Rae Wellness Recalls Prenatal and Immunity Dietary Supplements Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The products are dietary supplements containing iron which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Hempväna- Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream with Lidocaine 4 ounce jar
Telebrands Recalls Hempvana Pain Relief Products with Lidocaine Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The products contain the substance lidocaine which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed or placed on the skin of young children.

Recalled FAO Schwarz Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy
MerchSource Recalls FAO Schwarz Branded Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy(s) and Wood Sensory Boards Due to Choking Hazard

Due to a manufacturing issue, small parts from the products can come loose, posing a choking hazard to young children.    

Recalled biOrigins-branded sodium hydroxide – 500 grams bag
biOrigins Sodium Hydroxide Products Recalled Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement and Violation of FHSA Labeling Requirement; Imported by Madar Corporation; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The product contains sodium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes. In addition, the label on the product violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) by omitting the mandatory information on the packaging.

Recalled Stokke Clikk high chair in white
Stokke Recalls Clikk High Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The white plastic seat can break, posing fall and injury hazards to children.

Recalled Kid O Hudson Glow Rattle
PlayMonster Recalls Kid O Hudson Glow Rattles Due to Choking Hazard

The rattle’s legs can break off, posing a choking hazard to young children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product