Rae Wellness Recalls Prenatal and Immunity Dietary Supplements Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The products are dietary supplements containing iron which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 191,200
Rae Wellness toll-free at 888-258-0910 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at support@raewellness.co or online at www.raewellness.co/update or www.raewellness.co and click on “Important Recall Information.”
Recall Details
This recall involves bottles of Rae Wellness Prenatal and Immunity Capsules. Both products were sold in 60-capsule bottles and contain iron and have “Rae” in yellow lettering and “Prenatal” or “Immunity” printed on the label. The bottles have a white continuous thread closure.
Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Rae Wellness for information on how to dispose of the product and receive a full refund. Consumers can also contact the place of purchase for a full refund.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.