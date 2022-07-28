Epoch Everlasting Play Recalls Kidoozie Play Tents and Playhouses Due to Flammability Risk and Burn Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Kidoozie Ice Castle Tent, King Size Medieval Castle, My Clubhouse, Pirate Den Playhouse, Pop Up Theater Tent, Pop Up Theater Tent (Red), Princess Hideaway Playhouse and Royal Castle Playhouse tents and playhouses. The tents and playhouses are made of nylon and mesh and sold with a nylon storage bag. All of the tents and playhouses, except the King Size Medieval Castle, measure about 36 inches squared width and about 54 inches high. The King Size Medieval Castle measures about 43 inches square width and about 55 inches high. “Epoch Everlasting Play” is written on a sewn-in label on the underside of the tent or playhouse.









