Epoch Everlasting Play Recalls Kidoozie Play Tents and Playhouses Due to Flammability Risk and Burn Hazard

The fabric playhouses and play tents fail to meet an industry flammability standard for these products, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 251,600 (In addition, about 37,200 were sold in Canada)
Epoch Everlasting Play at 800-631-1272 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com or online www.epocheverlastingplay.com/recalls or www.epocheverlastingplay.com and click on “Recalls” on the top menu for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kidoozie Ice Castle Tent, King Size Medieval Castle, My Clubhouse, Pirate Den Playhouse, Pop Up Theater Tent, Pop Up Theater Tent (Red), Princess Hideaway Playhouse and Royal Castle Playhouse tents and playhouses. The tents and playhouses are made of nylon and mesh and sold with a nylon storage bag. All of the tents and playhouses, except the King Size Medieval Castle, measure about 36 inches squared width and about 54 inches high. The King Size Medieval Castle measures about 43 inches square width and about 55 inches high. “Epoch Everlasting Play” is written on a sewn-in label on the underside of the tent or playhouse.
|
Product Name
|
Ice Castle Tent
|
King Size Medieval Castle
|
My Clubhouse
|
Pirate Den Playhouse
|
Pop Up Theater Tent
|
Pop Up Theater Tent (Red)
|
Princess Hideaway Playhouse
|
Royal Castle Playhouse
Consumers should immediately take the recalled playhouses and play tents away from children, stop using them and contact Epoch Everlasting Play for a full refund or free replacement product.
None reported
Epoch Everlasting Play LLC, of Pine Brook, N.J.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
