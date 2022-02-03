 Skip to main content

BFG North Carolina Recalls Chest of Drawers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Rooms To Go (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled River Street Chest in mocha (SKU number 32624252)
  • Recalled River Street Chest in graphite (SKU number 32642238)
  • Photo of the label with product identification on it.
  • Warning Label affixed onto the chest
Name of Product:
River Street Five-Drawer Chests
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or serious injuries to children. The dressers do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM 2057-19). 

 

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
February 03, 2022
Units:

About 1,380

Consumer Contact

Rooms To Go toll-free at 855-688-0919 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, email at productcare@roomstogo.com, or online at www.riverstreetrecall.com or www.brazilfurnituregroup.com and click on Recalls on the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves River Street Five-Drawer Chests, sold in mocha and graphite colors. The River Street chests measure about 46.25 inches tall, 35.15 inches wide and 16.9 inches deep. “INDD 2425-6 CHEST,” “Made in Brazil.” SKU number 32624252 (mocha) or “INDD 423-6 CHEST”, “Made in Brazil”, SKU number 32624238 (graphite), and the manufacture date (“Prod. Date”) - in month/day/year format (MM/DD/YYYY) - are printed on a label on the back of unit along with the words “Manufacturer – Industria de Moveis Rotta Ltda.” The recalled chests were manufactured between December 2018 and October 2021.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chests and contact Rooms To Go for a free in-home repair by trained technicians, free replacement, or a full refund of the purchase price in the form of a Rooms To Go store credit, including free pick-up of the chest. Rooms To Go is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At
Rooms To Go stores nationwide and online at www.roomstogo.com from February 2019 through October 2021 for about $600.
Manufactured In:
Brazil
Importer(s):

BFG North Carolina, of High Point, North Carolina

Recall number:
22-719
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

