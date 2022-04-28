Amazon Recalls AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs (Recall Alert)

The weld on the chair’s frame can fail, posing a fall hazard.
About 22,400
Amazon toll-free at 877-882-0606 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.amazonstackchairrecall.expertinquiry.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs. The chairs are made of durable plastic and have chrome-plated metal legs. They are stackable and were sold as a set of six chairs in pink, lime green, yellow, blue, purple, and/or red colors. They measure 17 inches long x 15 inches wide x 26 inches high. The chairs are recommended for ages three to six years old and for a weight of up to 190 pounds.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Amazon for instructions on how to dispose of the chairs for a full refund. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm received 55 consumer reports of the chairs breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Amazon.com Services LLC, of Seattle, Washington
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
