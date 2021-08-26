  1. Home
Ryan and Rose Recalls Children’s Eating Utensils Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
“Cutie Spoovel” children’s eating utensils
Hazard:

The handle of the Cutie Spoovel utensil can break off releasing small parts, posing a choking hazard for young children. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 26, 2021
Units:

 About 17,750 (In addition, about 110 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Ryan and Rose at 800-317-8764 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at Recall@RyanAndRose.co, or go online at https://www.ryanandrose.co and click on the Voluntary Recall tab at the top for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

The Cutie Spoovel is a transitional eating utensil for young children. It is made out of silicone with a plastic core and comes in a set of two in various colors. “Cutie Spoovel” is printed on the back of the spoon, and RR is printed on the back of the handle on the end. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled utensils away from children, dispose of them, and contact Ryan and Rose to receive a full refund or a $20 shop credit. Ryan and Rose is directly notifying all known purchasers of the product recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

Ryan and Rose have received three reports of the Cutie Spoovel handle breaking when a child bit down on it. No injuries or reports of choking have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at https://www.ryanandrose.co from April 2021 through July 2021 for about $14.

Importer(s):

Ryan and Rose LLC, of Bartlett, Tenn.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-777
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
