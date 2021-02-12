  1. Home
NZXT Recalls H1 Computer Cases Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
NZXT H1 computer cases
Hazard:

Metal screws that attach the PCIe riser assembly to the chassis can cause a short in the printed circuit board and overheating, posing a fire hazard due to the circuit board’s design.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 12, 2021
Units:

About 32,000 (In addition, about 1,024 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

NZXT toll-free at 888-965-5520 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at h1support@nzxt.com, or online at https://info.nzxt.com/h1-recall/ or www.nzxt.com and click on “Contact” then “Customer Support” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves NZXT H1 computer cases with model numbers CA-H16WR-W1 (matte white) and CA-H16WR-B1 (matte black) and serial numbers 1200233400001 to 1203962204202, 00648999610844189725 to 00648999610844206361, and 0120AC00100001 to 01211C01900285.  The computer cases have a black tempered glass front with the NZXT brand name at the bottom.  The model number and serial number are located on the bottom of the case. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled computer cases and contact NZXT for a free repair kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

NZXT has received 11 reports of circuit boards overheating or catching fire worldwide, six of which occurred in the U.S.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at www.NZXT.com and in electronic stores nationwide from February 2020 through February 2021 for about $350.

Importer(s):

NZXT Inc., of City of Industry, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-078
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
