Massimo Motor Sports Recalls Percussion Massage Guns Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Costco

Name of product:
Massage Guns
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery system can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
January 6, 2021
Units:

About 12,360

Consumer Contact:

Massimo Motor Sports toll-free at 877-881-6376 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.massimomotor.com and click on Product Recall at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all models of the Massimo Percussion Massage Gun.  The massage guns have 20 speed levels and came with six massage heads and a built-in rechargeable lithium ion battery.  They were sold in black, silver, gold, and blue, all were model number EM003.  Model numbers can be found on the Product information card in the package.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled massage guns and contact Massimo for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Massimo has received three reports of fires with the recalled massage guns that resulted in over $15,000 in property damage.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Exclusively online at Costco.com from April 2020 through May 2020 for about $60. 

Importer(s):

Massimo Motor Sports LLC, of Garland, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-064
