  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Juratoys Recalls Toy Trumpets Due To Choking Hazard

Juratoys Recalls Toy Trumpets Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Janod Toy Confetti Trumpets
Hazard:

The small plastic pieces inside the toy trumpets can come loose and can be ingested by children, posing a choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
January 13, 2021
Units:

About 2,457 (In addition, about 622 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Juratoys US toll-free at 855-665-9287 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customercare@juratoysus.com or online at www.Janod.US and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Janod Confetti Trumpets with batch/SKU number J07632.  They were either sold separately or as part of a set.  The trumpet is made from wood and is red and white with colored dots on the tube.  The batch/SKU number is on the bell of the trumpet.  The trumpet is also sold in the Janod Confetti Music “Live” Musical Set with batch/SKU number J07626.  The batch number is on the packaging and on the backside of the ukulele.  The set contained a ukulele, trumpet tambourine, clapper, and harmonica.  Only the trumpet in the sets is recalled.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children, stop using the Confetti Trumpet or the trumpet in the Confetti Music Live Set, dispose of the trumpet and contact Juratoys US for a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Toy stores nationwide and online at Amazon and Maisonette.com from January 2019 and November 2020 for about $6 for the trumpet sold individually and about $50 for the Confetti Music Live Set.

Importer(s):

Juratoys US Corp., Millersburg, Pa.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-067
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Target Recalls Infant Rompers Due to Choking Hazard
Target Recalls Infant-Toddler Girl’s One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuits Due to Choking Hazard
GSK Consumer Health Recalls Five Excedrin Brands Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning
Graco Recalls Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Four Models of Playards to Prevent Risk of Suffocation
Homfa Cabinets Recalled Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Made by Shenzhen Luosi Ge Trading Co. (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise