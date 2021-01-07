  1. Home
John Deere Recalls Frontier Rotary Tillers Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Frontier model rotary tillers
Hazard:

Some PTO drivelines were assembled without a specified safety sign.  The safety sign explains the associated hazards and that an operator or bystander can become entangled if there is contact with the driveline.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
January 7, 2021
Units:

About 1,740 (in addition, about 140 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, or online at www.deere.com and select Product Recall Information on the drop-down menu under Services & Support for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves John Deere’s Frontier-branded rotary tillers for use with compact utility tractors.  “Frontier” and model RT1142, RT1149, RT1157, RT1165, RT1173, RT1181, RT3042, RT3042R, RT3049, RT3049R, RT3062, or RT3062R are printed on the back of the tiller.  A complete list of serial numbers included in this recall along with the location of the serial number is available at: www.JohnDeere.com/FrontierTillerRecall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rotary tillers and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free inspection and repair.  John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

John Deere dealers nationwide from May 2019 through November 2020 for between about $2,000 and $3,200.

Distributor(s):

Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
21-717
