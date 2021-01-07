John Deere Recalls Frontier Rotary Tillers Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Some PTO drivelines were assembled without a specified safety sign. The safety sign explains the associated hazards and that an operator or bystander can become entangled if there is contact with the driveline.
About 1,740 (in addition, about 140 were sold in Canada)
Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, or online at www.deere.com and select Product Recall Information on the drop-down menu under Services & Support for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves John Deere’s Frontier-branded rotary tillers for use with compact utility tractors. “Frontier” and model RT1142, RT1149, RT1157, RT1165, RT1173, RT1181, RT3042, RT3042R, RT3049, RT3049R, RT3062, or RT3062R are printed on the back of the tiller. A complete list of serial numbers included in this recall along with the location of the serial number is available at: www.JohnDeere.com/FrontierTillerRecall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rotary tillers and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free inspection and repair. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported.
John Deere dealers nationwide from May 2019 through November 2020 for between about $2,000 and $3,200.
Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800