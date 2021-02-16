Jimco Lamps Recalls Accent Tables with Charging Receptacles Due to Shock Hazard

  1. Home
Name of product:
J Hunt Home and J Hunt and Co. Accent Tables with Charging Receptacles
Hazard:

The convenience charging receptacles and/or USB ports installed in the accent tables can have an electrical issue resulting in reverse polarity, which can pose a shock hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
February 17, 2021
Units:

About 99,000 (In addition, 11,000 units were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Jimco Lamp toll-free at 833-659-0753 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@nbg-home.com, or online at www.jhunthome.com and www.jimcolamp.com and click on Recalls for more information and a complete listing of affected styles and colors.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves multiple styles and colors of side accent tables with convenience charging receptacles and USB ports.  The product is made of MDF, solid wood, veneers, and other materials.  Some of the units have mirrored accents, one drawer or two drawer units.  All of the affected units contain convenience receptacles for AC and DC electricity for ordinary receptacles and for USB charging pins.  The units are sold with hangtags marked as “J Hunt Home” or “J Hunt & Co.”  The different styles of the recalled units measure about 14 inches by 14 inches by 28 inches high for many of the units up to 24 inches by 15.5 inches by 74 inches high on certain other bookcase style units.  The tables weigh between 13 and 26 pounds.  All recalled units have a white adhesive label on the underside or back of the unit with the item number and date codes between April 2019 and November 2020.  The date code is listed as a two-digit month followed by a slash and a four-digit year code such as 04/2019.

A complete list of affected item numbers are listed below and on the firm’s website:

FR9020

FR9175

FR9846

FR9888

FR10070

FR10081

FR10114

FR8775

FR9021

FR9842

FR9847

FR9889

FR10071

FR10082

FR10115

  

FR9022

FR9843

FR9848

FR9890

FR10072

FR10083

FR10146

  

FR9173

FR9844

FR9886

FR9891

FR10079

FR10084

FR11149

  

FR9174

FR9845

FR9887

FR10069

FR10080

FR10085

FR11267

  

 

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the charging receptacles and ports and contact Jimco Lamp for a full refund or free replacement accent table.

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, Marshalls and other home furnishings stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other online sites from May 2019 through December 2020 for between $60 and $130.

Importer(s):

Jimco Lamp & Manufacturing Co., of Austin, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-081
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
