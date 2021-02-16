Jimco Lamps Recalls Accent Tables with Charging Receptacles Due to Shock Hazard

The convenience charging receptacles and/or USB ports installed in the accent tables can have an electrical issue resulting in reverse polarity, which can pose a shock hazard to the user.
About 99,000 (In addition, 11,000 units were sold in Canada)
Jimco Lamp toll-free at 833-659-0753 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@nbg-home.com, or online at www.jhunthome.com and www.jimcolamp.com and click on Recalls for more information and a complete listing of affected styles and colors.
Recall Details
This recall involves multiple styles and colors of side accent tables with convenience charging receptacles and USB ports. The product is made of MDF, solid wood, veneers, and other materials. Some of the units have mirrored accents, one drawer or two drawer units. All of the affected units contain convenience receptacles for AC and DC electricity for ordinary receptacles and for USB charging pins. The units are sold with hangtags marked as “J Hunt Home” or “J Hunt & Co.” The different styles of the recalled units measure about 14 inches by 14 inches by 28 inches high for many of the units up to 24 inches by 15.5 inches by 74 inches high on certain other bookcase style units. The tables weigh between 13 and 26 pounds. All recalled units have a white adhesive label on the underside or back of the unit with the item number and date codes between April 2019 and November 2020. The date code is listed as a two-digit month followed by a slash and a four-digit year code such as 04/2019.
A complete list of affected item numbers are listed below and on the firm’s website:
|
|
Consumers should immediately stop using the charging receptacles and ports and contact Jimco Lamp for a full refund or free replacement accent table.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, Marshalls and other home furnishings stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other online sites from May 2019 through December 2020 for between $60 and $130.
Jimco Lamp & Manufacturing Co., of Austin, Texas
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800