Jimco Lamps Recalls Accent Tables with Charging Receptacles Due to Shock Hazard

Description:

This recall involves multiple styles and colors of side accent tables with convenience charging receptacles and USB ports. The product is made of MDF, solid wood, veneers, and other materials. Some of the units have mirrored accents, one drawer or two drawer units. All of the affected units contain convenience receptacles for AC and DC electricity for ordinary receptacles and for USB charging pins. The units are sold with hangtags marked as “J Hunt Home” or “J Hunt & Co.” The different styles of the recalled units measure about 14 inches by 14 inches by 28 inches high for many of the units up to 24 inches by 15.5 inches by 74 inches high on certain other bookcase style units. The tables weigh between 13 and 26 pounds. All recalled units have a white adhesive label on the underside or back of the unit with the item number and date codes between April 2019 and November 2020. The date code is listed as a two-digit month followed by a slash and a four-digit year code such as 04/2019.

A complete list of affected item numbers are listed below and on the firm’s website: