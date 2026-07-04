Nanjing Wu Hai Smart Home Appliance Store Recalls Alanca 6-Drawer Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standards as required by the STURDY Act.
About 261
Nanjing Wu Hai Smart Home by email at Nanjingdresserrecall@NanjingWuhai.com
Recall Details
This recall involves Alanca-branded 6-Drawer Wood Dressers. The wooden dressers were sold in brown and white and have six drawers. The dressers measure about 15.75 inches wide, 57 inches long and 31.5 inches tall and weigh about 55 pounds. “WH-DS02-6W” or “WH-DS02-6GE” is printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall, place them in an area that children cannot access and contact Nanjing Wu Hai Smart Home for full refund. Consumers will be asked to write in permanent marker “RECALLED” on the top, front and sides of the dressers, remove all drawers and send photos of the marked and disassembled dressers to Nanjingdresserrecall@NanjingWuhai.com.
None reported
Nanjing Wu Hai Smart Home Appliance Store, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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