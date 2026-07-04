 Skip to main content

Nanjing Wu Hai Smart Home Appliance Store Recalls Alanca 6-Drawer Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

  • Recalled Alanca 6-Drawer Wood Dressers
  • Recalled Alanca 6-Drawer Wood Dressers
  • “WH-DS02-6W” or “WH-DS02-6GE” is printed on the recalled Alanca dressers’ product packaging.
Name of Product:
Alanca 6-Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standards as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 03, 2026
Units:

About 261

Consumer Contact

Nanjing Wu Hai Smart Home by email at Nanjingdresserrecall@NanjingWuhai.com 

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Alanca-branded 6-Drawer Wood Dressers. The wooden dressers were sold in brown and white and have six drawers. The dressers measure about 15.75 inches wide, 57 inches long and 31.5 inches tall and weigh about 55 pounds. “WH-DS02-6W” or “WH-DS02-6GE” is printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall, place them in an area that children cannot access and contact Nanjing Wu Hai Smart Home for full refund. Consumers will be asked to write in permanent marker “RECALLED” on the top, front and sides of the dressers, remove all drawers and send photos of the marked and disassembled dressers to Nanjingdresserrecall@NanjingWuhai.com.   

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Wayfair.com from April 2025 through June 2026 for between $206 and $240.
Retailer:

Nanjing Wu Hai Smart Home Appliance Store, of China 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-730

Related Recalls

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product