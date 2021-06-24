Gramr Recalls Brushed Gold Tea Kettles Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

  1. Home
Name of product:
Brushed Gold Tea Kettles
Hazard:

The kettles can expel hot water and/or excessive steam during use, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
June 24, 2021
Units:

About 92,135 (In addition, about 12,865 units in Canada.)

Consumer Contact:

Gramr toll-free at 866-512-2152 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.causebox.com and click on “Safety Notices” for more information.

 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the stainless-steel tea kettle with a brushed gold finish that was included in the winter CAUSEBOX subscription box along with five other items. The kettle measures about 5.5 inches in diameter, and 8 inches from the bottom of the kettle to the top of the handle.  “Rose & Fitzgerald” is stamped on the bottom of the kettle. 

 

 
Consumers should immediately stop using the kettles and contact Gramr for a credit towards the purchase of another product or a refund. Gramr is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Gramr has received 122 reports of the kettles expelling hot water and/or steam, including 18 reports of minor burn injuries.

Sold At:

Online at www.causebox.com in 2021 “Winter Box” seasonal assortments from November 2020 through April 2021 for between $50 and $55 (exclusive of promotional discounts). The kettle was also sold separately online at www.roseandfitzgerald.com from December 2020 through February 2021 for about $100. 

Importer(s):

Gramr Inc., d/b/a CAUSEBOX (On May 18, 2021, Gramr, Inc. changed its d/b/a name from CAUSEBOX to Alltrue.)

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
21-756
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise