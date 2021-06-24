Gramr Recalls Brushed Gold Tea Kettles Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

The kettles can expel hot water and/or excessive steam during use, posing a burn hazard.
About 92,135 (In addition, about 12,865 units in Canada.)
Gramr toll-free at 866-512-2152 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.causebox.com and click on “Safety Notices” for more information.
This recall involves the stainless-steel tea kettle with a brushed gold finish that was included in the winter CAUSEBOX subscription box along with five other items. The kettle measures about 5.5 inches in diameter, and 8 inches from the bottom of the kettle to the top of the handle. “Rose & Fitzgerald” is stamped on the bottom of the kettle.
Consumers should immediately stop using the kettles and contact Gramr for a credit towards the purchase of another product or a refund. Gramr is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Gramr has received 122 reports of the kettles expelling hot water and/or steam, including 18 reports of minor burn injuries.
Online at www.causebox.com in 2021 “Winter Box” seasonal assortments from November 2020 through April 2021 for between $50 and $55 (exclusive of promotional discounts). The kettle was also sold separately online at www.roseandfitzgerald.com from December 2020 through February 2021 for about $100.
Gramr Inc., d/b/a CAUSEBOX (On May 18, 2021, Gramr, Inc. changed its d/b/a name from CAUSEBOX to Alltrue.)
