Edsal Recalls 2.2 Million Shelving Units Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Muscle Rack Heavy Duty Steel Shelving Units
Hazard:

The shelves can fail to support the 800-pound weight load as stated on the packaging, posing an injury hazard to the consumer. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 10, 2021
Units:

About 2,200,000 

Consumer Contact:

Edsal toll-free at 833-232-5287 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at Edsal.com and click on “Talk to us” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Edsal 5-Tier Muscle Rack Heavy Duty Steel Shelving Units used to store heavy items.  The units have gray or black-colored steel frames and  five plywood shelves.  The recalled units include model numbers CR3618, CR3618-BLK, CR4824 and CR4824-BLK.  CR3618 and CR3618-BLK are 72 inches in height, 18 inches deep and 36 inches wide.  Models CR4824 and CR4824-BLK are 72 inches in height, 24 inches deep and 48 inches wide.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shelving units and contact Edsal Manufacturing to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Edsal has received seven reports of shelves bending or breaking due to heavy items placed on shelves, including one injury to a consumer who suffered a broken toe after items fell when the shelving unit broke.

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com, Staples.com, Walmart.com and other online retailers from January 2015 through September 2020 for between $80 and $90.

Manufacturer(s):

Edsal Manufacturing Company, of Chicago, Ill.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
21-076
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
