Summer Infant Recalls SwaddleMe By Your Bed Inclined Sleepers to Prevent Risk of Suffocation

En Español
Name of product:
SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper inclined sleeper
Hazard:

Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
January 29, 2020
Units:
About 46,300
Consumer Contact:

Summer Infant online at www.summerinfant.com and click on “Safety Alerts and Recall Information” or at 1-800-426-8627 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper inclined sleepers with model number 91394.  The model number is located on the cross bar tube of the frame between the two upright tubes.  The product is a free-standing inclined sleep product.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper and contact Summer Infant for a cash refund or voucher.

Incidents/Injuries:

No injuries reported.

Sold At:

Juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide including Amazon and Buy Buy Baby from March 2017 through December 2019 for about $99.

Importer(s):

Summer Infant (USA), Inc., of Woonsocket, R.I.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-059
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise