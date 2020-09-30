  1. Home
STIHL Recalls to Repair Mini-Cultivator Attachments Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of product:
STIHL BF-KM Mini-Cultivator attachments
Hazard:

The gearbox could have mistakenly been installed upside down by the STIHL dealer causing the tines to rotate backwards toward the operator, posing a laceration hazard to the user. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 30, 2020
Units:

About 185,000

Consumer Contact:

STIHL Inc. at 800-233-4729 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail at stihlrecall@stihl.us or online at www.stihlusa.com and click on “Information” and then “Product Recalls” and then “BF-KM recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recalled mini-cultivator is one of 15 interchangeable attachments to the STIHL KombiMotor KM model powerheads, which are sold separately.  The mini-cultivator is used to break up loose soil.  It has four black discs with tines mounted to a gearbox and attached to a metal drive tube with a black deflector.  The mini-cultivator attachment should have been assembled by the STIHL dealer and not sold in a box or assembled by the consumer.  The recalled mini-cultivator attachments are those with the gearbox installed upside down. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mini-cultivator attachment and take it to an authorized STIHL servicing dealer for a free inspection and free proper assembly.

Incidents/Injuries:

STIHL Inc. has received 12 reports of incidents, including six reports of lacerations to consumers.  

Sold At:

Authorized STIHL servicing dealers nationwide from January 2005 through August 2020 for about $190.

Manufacturer(s):

STIHL Incorporated, of Virginia Beach, VA

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-193
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
