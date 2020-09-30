STIHL Recalls to Repair Mini-Cultivator Attachments Due to Laceration Hazard

The gearbox could have mistakenly been installed upside down by the STIHL dealer causing the tines to rotate backwards toward the operator, posing a laceration hazard to the user.
About 185,000
STIHL Inc. at 800-233-4729 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail at stihlrecall@stihl.us or online at www.stihlusa.com and click on “Information” and then “Product Recalls” and then “BF-KM recall” for more information.
The recalled mini-cultivator is one of 15 interchangeable attachments to the STIHL KombiMotor KM model powerheads, which are sold separately. The mini-cultivator is used to break up loose soil. It has four black discs with tines mounted to a gearbox and attached to a metal drive tube with a black deflector. The mini-cultivator attachment should have been assembled by the STIHL dealer and not sold in a box or assembled by the consumer. The recalled mini-cultivator attachments are those with the gearbox installed upside down.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mini-cultivator attachment and take it to an authorized STIHL servicing dealer for a free inspection and free proper assembly.
STIHL Inc. has received 12 reports of incidents, including six reports of lacerations to consumers.
Authorized STIHL servicing dealers nationwide from January 2005 through August 2020 for about $190.
STIHL Incorporated, of Virginia Beach, VA
