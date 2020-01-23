  1. Home
STIHL Recalls Pressure Washers Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
STIHL RE 90 Pressure Washers
Hazard:

The pressure washer nozzle can disconnect from the spray wand when under pressure during use, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
January 23, 2020
Units:
About 16,400
Consumer Contact:

STIHL toll-free at 844-978-1291 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.stihlusa.com and click on “Information” and then “Product Recalls” and then “RE-90-wand-service-action” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the spray wand supplied with STIHL RE 90 Pressure Washers.  The pressure washer is gray and orange with “STIHL RE 90” printed on the front.  The recalled spray wand measures 15 inches long and attaches to the spray gun.  Interchangeable nozzles connect to the spray wand.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure washers and contact STIHL or an authorized STIHL servicing dealer to receive a free replacement spray wand.  

Incidents/Injuries:

STIHL has received seven reports of the nozzle detaching from the spray wand during use.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Authorized STIHL dealers nationwide from May 2019 through October 2019 for about $180.

Importer(s):

STIHL Inc., of Virginia Beach, Va.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-057
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
