Prestone Products Recalls Antifreeze Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning

The antifreeze products contain the substance ethylene glycol which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The products' caps were not rotated enough during manufacturing to engage the child resistant mechanism, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 687,000
Prestone Products toll-free at 888-269-0750 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.prestone.com and click on Safety Notice at the top of the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves fourteen different models of pre-diluted or concentrated antifreeze sold under six different brand names: Prestone®, AutoZone®, Highline®/Prime Guard®, Supertech®, Prime® and Starfire®. The one-gallon antifreeze bottles are black, gray, orange, white or yellow. The brand is printed on the front of the antifreeze. The date code and model numbers can be found on the back informational panel of the product. Only antifreeze products with the following brand name, model number and date codes are included on this recall:
|
Product Name
|
Model Number
|
Date Codes
|
Image
|
PRESTONE
50/50 Antifreeze
|
AF2100/G2F
|
OF20118
OF20128
OF20129
OF20132
OF20133
OF20134
OF20135
OF20141
|
|
PRESTONE
Concentrate Antifreeze
|
AF2000/G2F
|
OF20128
OF20134
OF20135
OF20141
|
|
PRESTONE
COMMAND® Nitrite Free 50/50
|
AFC12100/F
|
OF20062
|
|
PRESTONE
Heavy Duty Antifreeze 50/50
|
AF5200/F
|
OF20062
OF20063
|
|
PRESTONE AMM 33% Export Antifreeze
|
AF2033
|
OF20111
|
|
AUTOZONE AMAM 50/50 Antifreeze
|
540721/1F
|
OF20036
OF20037
OF20038
OF20041
OF20050
OF20055
OF20056
OF20085
OF20086
OF20094
OF20113
OF20133
OF20134
OF20135
|
|
AUTOZONE Concentrate 50/50 Antifreeze
|
000367/1F
|
OF20041
OF20042
OF20056
OF20057
OF20062
OF20135
OF20139
|
|
HIGHLINE AMAM "Prime Guard" 50/50 Antifreeze
|
HLAMAM5050GL/F
|
OF20007
OF20008
OF20042
OF20043
OF20050
|
|
HIGHLINE AMAM "Prime Guard" Concentrate Antifreeze
|
HLAMAMGL/F
|
OF20042
|
|
SUPERTECH Antifreeze Pre Diluted
|
ST4053/F
|
OF20006
OF20007
OF20051
OF20055
OF20084
OF20070
OF20085
|
|
SUPERTECH Antifreeze
|
ST4003/F
|
OF20141
|
|
PRIME Antifreeze AMAM
|
AF3000/F
|
OF20049
OF20078
OF20140
|
|
PRIME AMAM 50/50 Antifreeze
|
AF3100/F
|
OF20043
OF20044
OF20078
OF20079
OF20140
|
|
STARFIRE Antifreeze AMAM 50/50
|
CPAMAM5050/F
|
OF20057
|
Consumers should immediately inspect the product and twist the cap to ensure the child resistant mechanism is engaged.
None reported.
Ace Hardware, Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Highline, Home Depot, Lowe's, Pep Boys and Walmart stores nationwide and online from January 2020 through May 2020 for between $10 and $22.
Prestone Products Corporation, of Rosemont, Ill.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800