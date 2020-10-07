Prestone Products Recalls Antifreeze Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning

  1. Home
Name of product:
Antifreeze products
Hazard:

The antifreeze products contain the substance ethylene glycol which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.  The products' caps were not rotated enough during manufacturing to engage the child resistant mechanism, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
October 7, 2020
Units:

About 687,000

Consumer Contact:

Prestone Products toll-free at 888-269-0750 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.prestone.com and click on Safety Notice at the top of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves fourteen different models of pre-diluted or concentrated antifreeze sold under six different brand names:  Prestone®, AutoZone®, Highline®/Prime Guard®, Supertech®, Prime® and Starfire®.  The one-gallon antifreeze bottles are black, gray, orange, white or yellow.  The brand is printed on the front of the antifreeze.  The date code and model numbers can be found on the back informational panel of the product.  Only antifreeze products with the following brand name, model number and date codes are included on this recall: 

Product Name 

Model Number 

Date Codes 

Image

PRESTONE

50/50 Antifreeze 

AF2100/G2F 

OF20118 

OF20128 

OF20129

OF20132 

OF20133 

OF20134 

OF20135 

OF20141 

PRESTONE

Concentrate Antifreeze 

AF2000/G2F 

OF20128

OF20134 

OF20135 

OF20141

PRESTONE

COMMAND® Nitrite Free 50/50 

AFC12100/F 

OF20062 

PRESTONE

Heavy Duty Antifreeze 50/50 

AF5200/F 

OF20062 

OF20063 

PRESTONE AMM 33% Export Antifreeze 

AF2033 

OF20111 

AUTOZONE AMAM 50/50 Antifreeze 

540721/1F 

OF20036 

OF20037 

OF20038 

OF20041

OF20050 

OF20055 

OF20056 

OF20085 

OF20086 

OF20094 

OF20113 

OF20133 

OF20134

OF20135 

AUTOZONE Concentrate 50/50 Antifreeze 

000367/1F 

OF20041 

OF20042

OF20056 

OF20057 

OF20062 

OF20135 

OF20139 

HIGHLINE AMAM "Prime Guard" 50/50 Antifreeze 

HLAMAM5050GL/F 

OF20007

OF20008 

OF20042 

OF20043

OF20050

HIGHLINE AMAM "Prime Guard" Concentrate Antifreeze 

HLAMAMGL/F 

OF20042 

SUPERTECH Antifreeze Pre Diluted 

ST4053/F 

OF20006 

OF20007

OF20051 

OF20055 

OF20084 

OF20070 

OF20085 

SUPERTECH Antifreeze 

ST4003/F 

OF20141 

PRIME Antifreeze AMAM 

AF3000/F 

OF20049 

OF20078 

OF20140 

PRIME AMAM 50/50 Antifreeze 

AF3100/F 

OF20043 

OF20044 

OF20078 

OF20079 

OF20140 

STARFIRE Antifreeze AMAM 50/50 

CPAMAM5050/F 

OF20057 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately inspect the product and twist the cap to ensure the child resistant mechanism is engaged.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Ace Hardware, Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Highline, Home Depot, Lowe's, Pep Boys and Walmart stores nationwide and online from January 2020 through May 2020 for between $10 and $22.

Manufacturer(s):

Prestone Products Corporation, of Rosemont, Ill.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
21-002
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise