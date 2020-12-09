  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. L G Sourcing Recalls To Repair Electric Fireplaces Due To Fire Hazard Sold Exclusively

L G Sourcing Recalls to Repair Electric Fireplaces Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores

Name of product:
allen + roth 62-inch Electric Fireplaces
Hazard:

Wiring connectors in the fireplace can overheat, posing a fire hazard. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
December 9, 2020
Units:

About 48,000

Consumer Contact:

L G Sourcing, Inc. toll-free at 888-251-1019 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, or visit lowes.com and click on Recalls & Product Safety at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves allen + roth brand 62-inch wide, 5,120-BTU infrared quartz electric fireplaces, Lowe’s Item Number 466656.  The electric fireplaces are housed in a cherry wood-colored cabinet and have a thermostat and remote control.  An insert inside the cabinet simulates a wood-burning fire and provides heat.  “FEBO Flame Electric Fireplace Model Number ZHS-30-A” is printed on a white label on the back of the product.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric fireplaces and contact L G Sourcing to receive a free repair kit and to schedule a free in-home repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 28 reports of overheating, fire, or smoke.  Several of these incidents reportedly caused smoke damage to the surrounding area and in one instance smoke inhalation.

Sold Exclusively At:

Lowe’s stores nationwide and Lowes.com from January 2013 through April 2018 for about $700.

Manufacturer(s):

Easy Top Enterprises LTD, of China

Importer(s):

L G Sourcing, Inc., of Mooresville, N.C.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-046
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Scentsy Recalls Electrical Oil Warmers Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
L G Sourcing Recalls to Repair Electric Fireplaces Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores
ADCO Recalls Candles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Dollar Tree
RH Recalls Wine Barrel Chandeliers Due to Injury Hazard
Zinus Recalls Bunk Beds Due Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise