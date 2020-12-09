L G Sourcing Recalls to Repair Electric Fireplaces Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores

Wiring connectors in the fireplace can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 48,000
L G Sourcing, Inc. toll-free at 888-251-1019 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, or visit lowes.com and click on Recalls & Product Safety at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves allen + roth brand 62-inch wide, 5,120-BTU infrared quartz electric fireplaces, Lowe’s Item Number 466656. The electric fireplaces are housed in a cherry wood-colored cabinet and have a thermostat and remote control. An insert inside the cabinet simulates a wood-burning fire and provides heat. “FEBO Flame Electric Fireplace Model Number ZHS-30-A” is printed on a white label on the back of the product.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric fireplaces and contact L G Sourcing to receive a free repair kit and to schedule a free in-home repair.
The firm has received 28 reports of overheating, fire, or smoke. Several of these incidents reportedly caused smoke damage to the surrounding area and in one instance smoke inhalation.
Lowe’s stores nationwide and Lowes.com from January 2013 through April 2018 for about $700.
Easy Top Enterprises LTD, of China
L G Sourcing, Inc., of Mooresville, N.C.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800