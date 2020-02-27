  1. Home
Just Blanks Children’s Nightgowns Recalled by Ishtex Textile Products Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Burn Hazard

Name of product:
Just Blanks children’s nightgowns
Hazard:

The nightgowns fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 27, 2020
Units:
About 450
Consumer Contact:

Ishtex Textile Products at 800-935-0914 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at salesishtex@gmail.com with “Product Recall” as the email subject or online at www.ishtex.com and click on the Product Recall Notice link at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Just Blanks-branded children’s 92% cotton and 8% spandex nightgowns.  They were sold in sizes 12 months through size 12 and in two prints:  Birthday and elephant.  The birthday print has blue trim on the bottom and on the sleeves and the trim on the elephant print is pink.  Just Blanks and tracking number 20190329 are printed on a sewn-in neck label.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children and contact Ishtex Textile Products for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Children’s boutiques nationwide from August 2019 through December 2019 for about $30.

Distributor(s):

Ishtex Textile Products Inc., of Duluth, Ga.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-082
