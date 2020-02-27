Just Blanks Children’s Nightgowns Recalled by Ishtex Textile Products Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Burn Hazard

The nightgowns fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
Ishtex Textile Products at 800-935-0914 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at salesishtex@gmail.com with “Product Recall” as the email subject or online at www.ishtex.com and click on the Product Recall Notice link at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Just Blanks-branded children’s 92% cotton and 8% spandex nightgowns. They were sold in sizes 12 months through size 12 and in two prints: Birthday and elephant. The birthday print has blue trim on the bottom and on the sleeves and the trim on the elephant print is pink. Just Blanks and tracking number 20190329 are printed on a sewn-in neck label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children and contact Ishtex Textile Products for a full refund.
None reported.
Children’s boutiques nationwide from August 2019 through December 2019 for about $30.
Ishtex Textile Products Inc., of Duluth, Ga.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800