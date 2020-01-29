Graco Recalls Little Lounger Rocking Seats to Prevent Risk of Suffocation

Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.
Contact Graco toll-free at 800-345-4109 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.gracobaby.com and click on Recall Information.
Recall Details
The Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat™ is two products in one, a rocking seat and a vibrating lounger. Most models (model numbers 1872034, 1875063, 1875102, 1877160, 1882081, 1896313, 1908957, 1914283 and 2047734) have multiple incline positions and one model (model number 1922809) has one incline position. The model number is located on a label on one of the metal legs.
Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Graco for a cash refund or a voucher.
None reported.
Target, Babies R Us and other stores nationwide and online at various websites from 2013 through 2018 for about $80.
Graco Children’s Products Inc., of Atlanta, Ga.
