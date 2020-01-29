  1. Home
Graco Recalls Little Lounger Rocking Seats to Prevent Risk of Suffocation

Name of product:
Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat
Hazard:

Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
January 29, 2020
Units:
About 111,000 units have been sold in the United States and about 1,800 in Mexico.
Consumer Contact:

Contact Graco toll-free at 800-345-4109 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.gracobaby.com and click on Recall Information.

Recall Details

Description:

The Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat™ is two products in one, a rocking seat and a vibrating lounger.  Most models (model numbers 1872034, 1875063, 1875102, 1877160, 1882081, 1896313, 1908957, 1914283 and 2047734) have multiple incline positions and one model (model number 1922809) has one incline position.  The model number is located on a label on one of the metal legs.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Graco for a cash refund or a voucher.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Target, Babies R Us and other stores nationwide and online at various websites from 2013 through 2018 for about $80.

Importer(s):

Graco Children’s Products Inc., of Atlanta, Ga.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-062
Graco Recalls Little Lounger Rocking Seats to Prevent Risk of Suffocation
