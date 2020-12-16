  1. Home
Graco Recalls Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Four Models of Playards to Prevent Risk of Suffocation

Name of product:
Inclined sleeper accessory included with the Graco Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream Playard with Bedside Sleeper, Graco Pack ‘n Play Nuzzle Nest Playard, Graco Pack ‘n Play Everest Playard and Graco Pack ‘n Play Rock ‘n Grow Playard
Hazard:

Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 16, 2020
Units:

About 51,000

Consumer Contact:

Graco online at https://recalls.gracobaby.com or at 800-345-4109 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the inclined sleeper accessory sold with the Graco Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream Playard with Bedside Sleeper, Graco Pack ‘n Play Nuzzle Nest Playard, Graco Pack ‘n Play Everest Playard and Graco Pack ‘n Play Rock ‘n Grow Playard with the following model numbers.  The model number is located on a label on the underside of the playard on one of the tubes.  The inclined sleeper accessory is the only portion of the product that is being recalled.  Consumers can continue to use the playard, changing station and bassinet portions of the products without the inclined sleeper accessory according to owner’s manual.

 

Product Name

Model Numbers Affected

Graco Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream Playard & Bedside Sleeper

2034085, 2048753 and 2053215

Graco Pack ‘n Play Nuzzle Nest Playard

1947177 and 1896392

Graco Pack ‘n Play Everest Playard

1946902 and 1946903

Graco Pack ‘n Play Rock ‘n Grow Playard

2105055
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled inclined sleeper accessory and contact Graco for a refund for the accessory.  Consumers can continue to use the playard portion of the product and other accessories included with the playard.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Babies R Us, BuyBuyBaby and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Target.com and various other websites from November 2017 through September 2020 for Day2Dream Playard & Bedside Sleeper, May 2015 through December 2018 for Nuzzle Nest Playard, September 2015 through December 2018 for Everest Playard, and December 2019 through April 2020 for Rock ‘n Grow Playard for between $270 and $350.

Importer(s):

Graco Children’s Products Inc., of Atlanta, Ga.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-052
