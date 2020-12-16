Graco Recalls Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Four Models of Playards to Prevent Risk of Suffocation

Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.
About 51,000
Graco online at https://recalls.gracobaby.com or at 800-345-4109 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the inclined sleeper accessory sold with the Graco Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream Playard with Bedside Sleeper, Graco Pack ‘n Play Nuzzle Nest Playard, Graco Pack ‘n Play Everest Playard and Graco Pack ‘n Play Rock ‘n Grow Playard with the following model numbers. The model number is located on a label on the underside of the playard on one of the tubes. The inclined sleeper accessory is the only portion of the product that is being recalled. Consumers can continue to use the playard, changing station and bassinet portions of the products without the inclined sleeper accessory according to owner’s manual.
|
Product Name
|
Model Numbers Affected
|
Graco Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream Playard & Bedside Sleeper
|
2034085, 2048753 and 2053215
|
Graco Pack ‘n Play Nuzzle Nest Playard
|
1947177 and 1896392
|
Graco Pack ‘n Play Everest Playard
|
1946902 and 1946903
|
Graco Pack ‘n Play Rock ‘n Grow Playard
|
2105055
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled inclined sleeper accessory and contact Graco for a refund for the accessory. Consumers can continue to use the playard portion of the product and other accessories included with the playard.
None reported.
Babies R Us, BuyBuyBaby and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Target.com and various other websites from November 2017 through September 2020 for Day2Dream Playard & Bedside Sleeper, May 2015 through December 2018 for Nuzzle Nest Playard, September 2015 through December 2018 for Everest Playard, and December 2019 through April 2020 for Rock ‘n Grow Playard for between $270 and $350.
Graco Children’s Products Inc., of Atlanta, Ga.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
