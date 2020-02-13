Fanim Industries Recalls Harbor Breeze Santa Ana Ceiling Fan Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores

The fan’s blade holders can break allowing the blade to be ejected from the fan, posing an injury hazard to consumers.
Fanim Industries toll-free at 888-434-3797 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@fanimation.com or online at www.FANIMATION.com and click on Recalls for more information and to submit your request for replacement blade arm holders online.
Recall Details
This recall involves Harbor Breeze 48-inch Santa Ana Ceiling Fan, model LP8294LBN, UPC code 840506599178. The model number can be on the fan motor as well as on the inside of the battery compartment cover of the included handheld remote control. The recalled fan has two dark walnut fan blades, brushed nickel blade arm holders and a frosted white glass globe containing a light bulb.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceiling fan and contact the firm for a free set of replacement blade holders.
The firm has received 210 reports of the fan blade breaking or ejecting from the fan, including 10 reports of a fan blade hitting consumers.
Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at www.lowes.com May 2014 through January 2016 for about $150.
Fanim Industries, of Zionsville, Ind.
LG Sourcing, Inc. of Mooresville, N.C.
