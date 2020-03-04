  1. Home
ECHO Recalls Backpack Blowers and Replacement Shoulder Straps Due to Laceration and Impact Hazards

Name of product:
ECHO and Shindaiwa Backpack Blowers and replacement straps
Hazard:

The blower’s shoulder straps, plastic buckles, or the anti-static ground wire can be drawn into the blower fan and fan housing causing plastic pieces to be expelled from the machine, posing laceration and impact hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 5, 2020
Units:
About 67,700 blowers and 6,600 replacement straps
Consumer Contact:

ECHO at 800-432-3246 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.echo-usa.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information, or Shindaiwa toll-free at 877-986-7783 from 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.shindaiwa-usa.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves ECHO and Shindaiwa brand 2-cycle gas powered commercial backpack blowers with shoulder straps.  This recall also includes replacement shoulder straps. The model and serial numbers can be found on the blower’s engine block.  The ECHO or Shindaiwa logo appears on the shoulder strap, and the replacement strap part number appears on the plastic bag at the time of sale. 

Backpack blower Models

Start Serial Number

End Serial Number

PB-8010H 

P48715001001

P48715999999

PB-8010H 

P52315001001

P52315011904

PB-8010T

P48615001001

P48615999999

PB-8010T

P52415001001

P52415014244

EB810

P52515001001

P52515002697

EB810RT

P52015001001

P52015999999

EB810RT

P52615001001

P52615003792

 

Spare Parts – Replacement Straps 

Part Number

ECHO Right shoulder strap 

P/N C061000780

ECHO Right shoulder strap

P/N C061000781

ECHO Left shoulder strap

P/N C061000790

ECHO Left shoulder strap

P/N C061000791

Shindaiwa Right shoulder strap

P/N C061000861

Shindaiwa Left shoulder strap

P/N C061000871
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the backpack blowers and return them to an authorized ECHO or Shindaiwa dealer for a free repair.  To locate the nearest authorized dealer, go to the ECHO Store Locator at www.echo-usa.com or the Shindaiwa Dealer Locator at www.shindaiwa-usa.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 62 reports of incidents, including one minor injury, when pieces of blower were expelled from the machine, hitting a consumer in the neck.

Sold At:

Independent ECHO and Shindaiwa outdoor power equipment dealers and online at www.HomeDepot.com and www.Grainger.com between August 2018 and February 2020 for about $600 for blowers and $30 for replacement straps.

Manufacturer(s):

ECHO Inc., of Lake Zurich, Ill.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-086
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
