Delta Enterprise Corp. Recalls Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns to Prevent Risk of Suffocation

Han ocurrido muertes de bebés en productos, de otros fabricantes, diseñados para dormir a un bebé inclinado, después de que los bebés pasaran de estar de espaldas hasta quedar sobre el estómago o de costado, o bajo otras circunstancias.
Delta en línea en www.deltachildren.com y haga clic en "Recall Center" (Centro de retiro del mercado) o al 1-800-377-3777 de lunes a viernes de 9 a.m. a 6 p.m. hora del este para más información.
Recall Details
Este retiro del mercado abarca la cuna moisés Delta Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns (y otras versiones con marca, arriba citadas) con los números de modelo 27404-2255, 27404-437, 27404-758 y 27404-942. El número de modelo se encuentra en la etiqueta y en el marco. El producto es una cunita moisés con una función manual para mecer; también se puede poner en posición para alimentar al bebé.
Los consumidores deben dejar de usar inmediatamente la cuna moisés y contactar a Delta para recibir un rembolso en efectivo o un vale.
Ninguno reportado.
Tiendas de productos infantiles y de consumo masivo en todo el país, incluyendo Amazon.com, Kmart y ToysRUs.com desde enero de 2017 hasta diciembre de 2018 por entre $42 y $51.
Delta Enterprise Corp., de New York, N.Y.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800