Delta Enterprise Corp. Recalls Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns to Prevent Risk of Suffocation

Delta Enterprise Corp. retira del mercado cunas moisés con posición ajustable para la alimentación de recién nacidos a fin de prevenir el riesgo de asfixia

Name of product:
Cunas moisés Beautyrest Beginnings Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Disney Baby Minnie Mouse Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Delta Children Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Sleeper; Simmons Kids Beautyrest Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder, and Sleeper; 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Incline Sleeper, entre otras.
Hazard:

Han ocurrido muertes de bebés en productos, de otros fabricantes, diseñados para dormir a un bebé inclinado, después de que los bebés pasaran de estar de espaldas hasta quedar sobre el estómago o de costado, o bajo otras circunstancias.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
January 29, 2020
Units:
Alrededor de 5,900
Consumer Contact:

Delta en línea en www.deltachildren.com y haga clic en "Recall Center" (Centro de retiro del mercado) o al 1-800-377-3777 de lunes a viernes de 9 a.m. a 6 p.m. hora del este para más información.

Recall Details

Description:

Este retiro del mercado abarca la cuna moisés Delta Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns (y otras versiones con marca, arriba citadas) con los números de modelo 27404-2255, 27404-437, 27404-758 y 27404-942. El número de modelo se encuentra en la etiqueta y en el marco. El producto es una cunita moisés con una función manual para mecer; también se puede poner en posición para alimentar al bebé.

 
Remedy:

Los consumidores deben dejar de usar inmediatamente la cuna moisés y contactar a Delta para recibir un rembolso en efectivo o un vale.

Incidents/Injuries:

Ninguno reportado.

Sold At:

Tiendas de productos infantiles y de consumo masivo en todo el país, incluyendo Amazon.com, Kmart y ToysRUs.com desde enero de 2017 hasta diciembre de 2018 por entre $42 y $51.

Importer(s):

Delta Enterprise Corp., de New York, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-061
