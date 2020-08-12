  1. Home
CPSC and Crown Darts UK Warn Consumers to Stop Using and Dispose of Banned Lawn Dart Sets; Recalling Firm is Unable to Conduct Recall

Name of product:
Lawn dart sets
Hazard:

Lawn darts are banned in the U.S. due to serious risks of skull punctures and other serious injuries, particularly to children.

Remedy:
Dispose
Recall date:
August 12, 2020
Units:
About 19,400 darts (In addition, about 4,048 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

The recalled lawn dart sets were sold for 2, 4 and 5 players and contained 4, 8 and 10 units (darts) respectively, as well as individual spare darts.  The lawn darts are about a foot long (30 cm), have polypropylene flights (fins) designed to be held at the tail, with a brass body ending in a stainless steel spigot (peg).  The lawn darts were sold in assorted colors including red, blue, yellow, purple, pink, orange, ivory and green.  The CROWN DARTS logo is printed on the product.

 
Remedy:

Crown Darts UK is unable to conduct the recall.  Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawn dart sets and destroy and dispose of them to prevent further usage.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Online at www.crowndarts.com from May 2004 through June 2020 for between $15 and $139.

Manufacturer(s):

Crown Darts UK, of United Kingdom

Importer(s):

Crown Darts UK, of United Kingdom

Manufactured In:
United Kingdom
Recall number:
20-163
