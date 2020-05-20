Bunz Kidz Children’s Sleepwear Sets Recalled by Stargate Apparel Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Burn Hazard

The children’s sleepwear sets fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear which requires sleepwear to be either snug-fitting or flame resistant, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
Stargate Apparel toll-free at 866-351-0193 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@stargateap.com with “Product Recall” as the email subject or online at www.stargateapparel.com and click the Contact link on the upper right hand corner of the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Bunz Kidz-branded children’s sleepwear sets consisting of a robe, top and pants. The sleepwear sets were sold in sizes 2 through 12. The 100% micro polyester fleece robe and pants are white with allover pink star print and the 100% polyester top is pink with Dream in Glitter printed onto the chest in gold. The robe has long-sleeves, a shawl collar, two side seam pockets and a sewn-on tie located at the waist and the pants have an elastic waistband. Bunz Kidz is printed on a blue sewn-in label and style numbers L23846, L43846 or L73846 and GPU numbers 2017-246, 2017-446 or GPU 2017-746 are printed on another sewn-in label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear sets away from children and contact Stargate Apparel for a full refund.
None reported
Boscovs, Century 21, JC Penney, Macy’s, Marshalls and TJ Maxx other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com from August 2017 through December 2019 for between $24 and $48.
Stargate Apparel, of New York
