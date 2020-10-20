  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Bed Bath And Beyond Recalls Salt Lounge Chairs Due To Fall Hazard

Bed Bath & Beyond Recalls SALT Lounge Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
SALT™ Lounge Chairs
Hazard:

The locking mechanism on the chair frame can disengage, posing a fall hazard. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 21, 2020
Units:

About 10,000 (In addition, about 330 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Bed Bath & Beyond at 800-462-3966 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET, seven days a week or online at www.bedbathandbeyond.com and click on “Product Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.  Consumers can also click on “Help” to reach a Customer Service representative via email.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves SALT Lounge Chairs sold in gray with SKU 69476172/UPC 444800007102; and black with SKU 69476173/UPC 444800002947.  The chairs consist of a metal tube frame and a fabric seat cushion.  There is a locking mechanism on each side of the frame. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lounge chairs and return them to any Bed Bath & Beyond location for a full refund of the purchase price, or a merchandise credit if the consumer’s purchase price cannot be determined.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 19 reports of chairs breaking, including four reports of minor injuries from falls.

Sold At:

Bed Bath & Beyond stores nationwide and online at www.bedbathandbeyond.com from April 2020 through August 2020 for about $40.

Importer(s):

Liberty Procurement Co. Inc., of Union, N.J., an affiliate of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., of Union, N.J.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-012
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Bed Bath & Beyond Recalls SALT Lounge Chairs Due to Fall Hazard
Crate and Barrel Recalls Danish Tall Bookcases Due to Risk of Collapse; Injury Hazard to Consumers
CB2 Recalls Bordo Dining Tables Due to Injury Hazard
Harbor Breeze Kingsbury Ceiling Fans Recalled by HKC-US Due to Impact and Laceration Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores
Caravan Global Recalls Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively at H-E-B Stores
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise