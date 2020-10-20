Bed Bath & Beyond Recalls SALT Lounge Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The locking mechanism on the chair frame can disengage, posing a fall hazard.
About 10,000 (In addition, about 330 were sold in Canada)
Bed Bath & Beyond at 800-462-3966 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET, seven days a week or online at www.bedbathandbeyond.com and click on “Product Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information. Consumers can also click on “Help” to reach a Customer Service representative via email.
Recall Details
This recall involves SALT Lounge Chairs sold in gray with SKU 69476172/UPC 444800007102; and black with SKU 69476173/UPC 444800002947. The chairs consist of a metal tube frame and a fabric seat cushion. There is a locking mechanism on each side of the frame.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lounge chairs and return them to any Bed Bath & Beyond location for a full refund of the purchase price, or a merchandise credit if the consumer’s purchase price cannot be determined.
The firm has received 19 reports of chairs breaking, including four reports of minor injuries from falls.
Bed Bath & Beyond stores nationwide and online at www.bedbathandbeyond.com from April 2020 through August 2020 for about $40.
Liberty Procurement Co. Inc., of Union, N.J., an affiliate of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., of Union, N.J.
