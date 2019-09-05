Walker Edison Furniture Recalls Children’s Bunk Beds Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The bunk bed’s support boards can break, posing fall and injury hazards.
This recall involves Walker Edison’s Twin Cottage bunk beds. The wooden bunk beds were sold in blue (BWTOTCOTBU), brown (BWTOTCOTES), red (BWTOTCOTRD) and white (BWTOTCOTWH) and in a twin over twin combination. All models have a ladder down the side. Walker Edison Furniture, Made in Brazil and the model number are printed on a label on the inside of the bed rail or foot board.
Consumers should immediately stop using the bunk beds and contact Walker Edison Furniture to arrange for free replacement bunk beds and free installation by Walker Edison Furniture. The firm is contacting all known customers directly.
Walker Edison is aware of two incidents of the bunk bed’s support boards breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Online at Overstock.com, Pier1.com, Target.com, WalkerEdison.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com and other online retailers from July 2018 through April 2019 for about $650.
Walker Edison Furniture Company LLC, of Salt Lake City, Utah
