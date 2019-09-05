  1. Home
Walker Edison Furniture Recalls Children’s Bunk Beds Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Children’s bunk beds
Hazard:

The bunk bed’s support boards can break, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
September 5, 2019
Units:
About 1,200 (in addition, about 26 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Walker Edison Furniture toll-free at 877-203-2917 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, email at service@walkeredison.com or online at www.walkeredison.com and click on the Contact Us link for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Walker Edison’s Twin Cottage bunk beds. The wooden bunk beds were sold in blue (BWTOTCOTBU), brown (BWTOTCOTES), red (BWTOTCOTRD) and white (BWTOTCOTWH) and in a twin over twin combination. All models have a ladder down the side. Walker Edison Furniture, Made in Brazil and the model number are printed on a label on the inside of the bed rail or foot board.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the bunk beds and contact Walker Edison Furniture to arrange for free replacement bunk beds and free installation by Walker Edison Furniture. The firm is contacting all known customers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Walker Edison is aware of two incidents of the bunk bed’s support boards breaking.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at Overstock.com, Pier1.com, Target.com, WalkerEdison.com, Walmart.com,  Wayfair.com and other online retailers from July 2018 through April 2019 for about $650.

Importer(s):

Walker Edison Furniture Company LLC, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Manufactured In:
Brazil
Recall number:
19-779
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
