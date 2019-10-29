Michaels Recalls Tassel Keychain Mobile Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The lithium ion battery in the keychain’s mobile power bank can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.michaels.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Michaels private brand Bead Landing tassel keychain mobile power banks which can be used to charge smart phones and other devices. The tassel keychain mobile power banks measure about 7 inches long by 1.5 inches wide with USB and micro USB charging cables, as well as a lightning adapter for the micro USB cable. Only tassel keychain mobile power banks sold in black, cream, blush pink and iridescent blue colors and the following SKU numbers and UPC codes are included in this recall:
|
Color SKU Number UPC codes
|
|
|
|
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Bead Landing tassel keychains with mobile power banks and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.
The firm has received two reports of tassel keychain mobile power banks overheating when charging and catching on fire. No injuries have been reported.
Michaels stores nationwide from March 2018 through August 2019 for about $20.
Michaels Stores Procurement Co. Inc. (MSPCI), a subsidiary of The Michaels Companies Inc., of Irving, Texas
