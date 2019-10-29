  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Michaels Recalls Tassel Keychain Mobile Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Bead Landing™ tassel keychain mobile power banks
Hazard:

The lithium ion battery in the keychain’s mobile power bank can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 29, 2019
Units:
About 14,000 (In addition, about 950 in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.michaels.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Michaels private brand Bead Landing tassel keychain mobile power banks which can be used to charge smart phones and other devices. The tassel keychain mobile power banks measure about 7 inches long by 1.5 inches wide with USB and micro USB charging cables, as well as a lightning adapter for the micro USB cable. Only tassel keychain mobile power banks sold in black, cream, blush pink and iridescent blue colors and the following SKU numbers and UPC codes are included in this recall:

Color                   SKU Number UPC codes

  • Black                   545929 191518582543

  • Cream                  545930 191518582550

  • Blush Pink           545931   191518582567

  • Iridescent Blue    545932     191518582574

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Bead Landing tassel keychains with mobile power banks and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of tassel keychain mobile power banks overheating when charging and catching on fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Michaels stores nationwide from March 2018 through August 2019 for about $20.

Importer(s):

Michaels Stores Procurement Co. Inc. (MSPCI), a subsidiary of The Michaels Companies Inc., of Irving, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-013
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise