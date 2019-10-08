  1. Home
IKEA Recalls Infant Bibs Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
MATVRÅ Infant Bibs
Hazard:

The snap on the bibs can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 8, 2019
Units:
About 7,000
Consumer Contact:

IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 anytime or online at www.ikea-usa.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the MATVRÅ bibs for infants sold in a two pack with one blue and one red bib with a snap at the back of the neck. The blue bib has a green seam along the outside with white polka dots. The red bib has a yellow seam along the outside with red polka dots. MATVRA, IKEA and the IKEA logo are printed on a white tag on the back of the bib.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bibs and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm received two reports of the snaps on the bibs detaching. Neither incident occurred in the United States. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Exclusively at IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.ikea-usa.com from August 2019 through September 2019 for about $2.

Importer(s):

IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland

Distributor(s):

IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
20-008
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
